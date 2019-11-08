Isle of Wight council’s latest plan to encourage drivers to use Floating Bridge

A special extra winter discount offer is being introduced for cars using Cowes floating bridge from 11th November.

The offer, which will run until 31st March next year, will see the cost of a crossing reduced from £2 to £1.80 for saver card holders and from £2.60 to £2.40 for non-saver card holders.

The new discount is in addition to the offer of free saver cards during the St Mary’s improvement works.

To encourage use of the floating bridge during the winter

Cabinet member for transport and infrastructure, Cllr Ian Ward, said:

“We are bringing in this additional scheme to further encourage use of the floating bridge during the winter, as well as during the St Mary’s improvement works. “We are promoting the discount to businesses in both Cowes and East Cowes, and are also contacting existing saver card holders – as well as the usual social media messages for the public.”

Get your saver card

You can collect a saver card by visiting Hall’s Premier Stores in East Cowes and Rashley’s Stores in Cowes, as well as asking the crew on the floating bridge.

Details on how to top up your saver card can be found on the Website.