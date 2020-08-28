Isle of Wight County Record Office to reopen next month: Book your slot

The County Record Office will be re-opening on Monday, 7th September for the first time since mid-March.

Booking is essential due to the limited numbers that can be safely accommodated in the building at 26 Hillside, Newport.

Safety measures

To help keep visitors safe during the current pandemic, the Isle of Wight Council has introduced a few changes.

These include:

Visitors will be required to wear face coverings while in the record office, and are asked to make use of the hand-washing facilities on site.

Numbers will be limited, so pre-booking is essential.

Names and contact details for all visitors will be collected for participation in NHS Track and Trace. There will also be a QR code so visitors can record their visit on mobile devices.

Documents after use will be quarantined for 72 hours.

Hobart: Lockdown has incited new interest in family history

Councillor John Hobart, Cabinet member for heritage and the environment, said:

“During lockdown I’m sure many people have used the time to explore their lofts and attics and uncovered family photographs, books and letters. “This may have incited a new interest for them in their family history, perhaps spurring them to research their ancestors or build their family tree. “I therefore welcome the re-opening of the record office — with appropriate social distancing measures in place — which will allow them to continue their fascinating research.”

Book your slot

A booking can be for a one or two hour session in the morning or afternoon, and it is only possible to have one booking at a time. Booking lines will be open from Tuesday, 1st September.

The office is open four days a week — Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday — from 9.30am until 4.30pm (the office is closed between 12.30 and 1.30pm).

Bookings can be made by phone between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday (01983) 823820 or by email to [email protected] Please do not set off until you have had confirmation there is space at your preferred time.

Visitors are asked to discuss their research interests prior to a visit so that documents, where possible, can be ordered in advance.

News shared by the Isle of Wight council press office. Ed