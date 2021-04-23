Isle of Wight Covid-19 appointments available at Riverside

A number of vaccination appointments are currently available for residents who are eligible at the Riverside Vaccination Centre in Newport on the Isle of Wight, including those who are 45 years and over.

Take-up of the vaccine has been exceptionally strong; five out of six people in the first nine priority groups have already chosen to take up the offer. This offer remains on the table, so if you are in these groups and haven’t take it up yet, there is still time.

Book online

Eligible people should book online or call 119. If residents attempt to book online but appointments slots are full, they should continue to keep checking the national booking system as more appointments will become available – people do not have to travel to the mainland for a vaccination appointment unless they choose to do so.

Open seven days a week

The Riverside Vaccination Centre in Newport is open seven days a week, 8am to 8pm and people can choose an appointment slot best suited to them.

If you receive an invitation from your GP, please do act on it as soon as possible so that you can join the millions of others who are helping to protect themselves and others, and continue our progress back towards normal life.

Vaccinations continue to be offered to those in line with recommendations from the independent JCVI.

News shared by Solent NHS Trust, in their own words. Ed