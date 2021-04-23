Conservative candidate: Confident of a ‘sound case’ to convince planning committee to reject new Isle of Wight oil well plans

The Conservative candidate in the 2021 Isle of Wight council elections for Central Rural, Suzie Ellis, believes she can put forward “a sound case” to convince the Isle of Wight council planning committee to reject plans for oil drilling on the Island.

Over 3,000 people have objected to UKOG’s plans for exploratory oil drilling in Arreton, including the MP Bob Seely, as well as the head of the Isle of Wight AONB who said it “runs counter to Isle of Wight Biosphere aims”.

Ellis: “Oil drilling plans not welcome”

Ms Ellis told News OnTheWight,

“The Conservative Government’s announcement that the UK will reduce emissions by 78% by 2035 is very welcome.

“Here on the Island – as I have set out in my election leaflet – we can lead the way. This includes stopping oil drilling plans, which are not welcome or needed on the Island.

“In order the maximise the prospect of the Arreton proposals never happening, we must ensure that a sound decision to refuse – based on planning policy reasons – is taken by Planning Committee, to avoid any chance of the decision being overturned at appeal.”