Isle of Wight Cycle Fest is back for 2018

Phil from GP Sport shares details of this upcoming event. Ed

Isle of Wight Cycle Fest 2018 starts in style this coming weekend (from 25th August), with a free-to-enter opening event centrally located at Arreton Barns featuring a retail village, rides suitable for all ages and abilities, local cuisine, entertainment and incorporating the SpyVelo CX Cup, the free-to-enter Cycle Isle Trax Kids Cup, free kids coaching sessions, a pump track, the inaugural IW Cycle Fest Bike Jumble and the mighty Hills MTB event.

Range of events, rides and races

Over the following week, multiple rides, races and events will take place from various locations – with accurate grading and all cycling disciplines covered, there are rides suitable for every rider.

The second weekend sees the return of Old Skool Riki’s Retro Ride and the formidable SpyVelo 100 Mile Sportive.

What’s on?

A full ride calendar is available from the Website or in printed format from the opening weekend.

With the support of the local cycling community and a relaxed, family atmosphere throughout, IW Cycle Fest 2018 is set to be an amazing week!

