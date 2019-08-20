Isle of Wight cyclist, Matt Allsopp, wins Fat Creations Series at Goodwood

Russell shares this latest report on behalf of Wightlink Wight Mountain Cycle Race Team. Ed

Goodwood – Fat Creations

Wightlink Wightmountain RT riders Kev chant, James veal and Matt Allsopp raced in the final round of the Fat Creations series at Goodwood on Tuesday last week. With Allsopp in the lead for the series, but still very close between the top three, the pressure was on to defend Allsopp’s place at the top.

Both Kev and James dominated the race from the start covering moves and chasing down breaks then getting Allsopp into the best position for the sprints winning both primes and the final sprint which was a battle until the end between the top three riders in the series, but with the team working so well together, Allsopp gathered enough points to win the series comfortably.

John Holman Memorial Road Race

Wightlink Wightmountain rider James Veal competed in the John Holman Road Race in Shaftsbury on the 18th August. In a field of 60 riders mainly 2nd Cat, James tactics were to try and create an early break to avoid getting blocked as the course was on narrow wet roads, James was able to get into several early breaks but unfortunately, the fast-moving peloton managed to reel them in.

The fast pace continued with other attacks being neutralized. After recovering for a lap James tried one last attack with 2kms to go. Again this was caught at the base of the final climb with James finishing in the main bunch.

James would like to thank both Wightlink and Wight Mountain for their continued support over the year.