Isle of Wight cyclist takes on grueling Roc d’Azur mountain bike race

Ben Johnson from Wightlink Wight Mountain Race Team travelled to the south of France to take part in the biggest Mtb event in Europe.

Held over four days with numerous other races Ben firstly took part in the ROC marathon which is a 52-mile loop with over 2,300 metres of climbing and descending on technical trails deemed to be one of the hardest Mtb races in Europe.

Starting waves of 500 with 2,500 in total and starting in the third wave Ben finished in five hours 37 minutes and in 531 place.

On the Sunday Ben then raced the ROC 55km with over 3000 other riders and from the third wave managed three hours 14 minutes and in 818th place over similar terrain and with 1,300 metres of climbing