Isle of Wight cyclists compete in time trials

Riders took part in the Julian Jenkinson Memorial TT – Utag 10mm and the Wightlink Wight-Mountain Time Trial series. Report within.

Riders on the podium

Julian Jenkinson Memorial TT – Utag 10mm 
Team Riders Kev Chant and Clint Oliver took a trip to Petersfield this Saturday to compete in the Utag 10 Mile Time Trial. This event is held annually and attracts some of the best Time Trialists in the south of England.

This year there were 128 entries all very keen to set new personal best times, especially our team riders looking to break the 20-minute mark over the 10 miles. Kev Chant had an outstanding ride completing the 10 miles in 19 mins 43 seconds placing him 8th in the seniors. Clint Oliver also completed the 10 miles in 19 mins 45 seconds placing him 6th in the Vets.

Clint Oliver racing on his bike
Clint Oliver

Both our Riders averaged over 30mph to go sub 20 minutes and are very pleased with there results. We would also like to thank the continued support given by our sponsors Wightlink Wight Mountain and Island Stoves.  

Wightlink Wight-Mountain Time Trial series  
Last Saturday saw the fifth and final round of Wightlink Wight-Mountain Time Trial series. The 10 mile event was run along the Military Road on the Pearl course in very challenging conditions with a strong South Westerly wind.

Kev Chant racing on Military Road
Kev Chant

Held in conjunction with the Isle of Wight bike day at Chessell Pottery the race saw a strong turn out of competitors, with on the day and overall prize presentation taking place afterward.

The awards
The awards

Wightlink Wight-Mountain rider Kev Chant took the overall series having dominated, winning every round. His time on the day of 21 minutes 29 seconds was also a new course record. Second overall was Clint Oliver and third James Veal.

Sponsors
Thanks go to all the sponsors of the series Wightlink, Wight Mountain, CutLaserCut, Island Stoves, and Chessell pottery cafe. 

Report shared by Russell on behalf of Wightlink Wight-Mountain Cycle Race Team. Ed

