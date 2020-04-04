Isle of Wight Distillery’s hand sanitiser now available to the public

Last month OnTheWight announced that Isle of Wight Distillery were turning their hand to producing hand sanitiser for NHS and key worker staff to protect them from Coronavirus (Covid-19).

They have been busy delivering supplies around the Island and now have enough stock to offer supplies for sale to the public (whilst still continuing to supply key workers).

Priced at £15 per litre, the product named Wight Wash is available at several outlets on the Isle of Wight.

Lesley’s Nutshell – Ventnor (open 12-2pm, Wed – Sat)

Orchard Stores – Freshwater

Healthy Indulgence – Cowes

Farmer Jack’s – Arreton

Harveys – Yarmouth

Nettlestone Stores – Nettlestone

Post Office – St Helens

Brownriggs Farm Shop – Godshill

McColls – Ryde

From Monday (6th April) it will also be available at:

They urge customers to use biocides safely and read the label before use.

