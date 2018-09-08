Isle of Wight electorate react to Bob Seely MP’s ‘tosser’ outburst

Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Robert Seely, has found himself in the middle of a Twitter ‘hoolie’ (not quite a storm, but it’s getting blustery) after last night calling a journalist from Press TV a ‘tosser’ on social media platform Twitter.

The target for the MP’s comment, Roshan Salih, had live-streamed video from inside a constituency Labour Party meeting where a vote of no confidence against the Labour Israel Chair, Joan Ryan, was being voted upon.

Our elected MP, Robert ‘Bob’ Seely, directed his tweet to the journalist at 10.29pm last night (Friday) stating:

When in fact you are just an anti-semitic, pro-Corbyn tosser? https://t.co/BV6CsZuY0R — Bob Seely MP (@IoWBobSeely) September 7, 2018

Islanders unhappy with Bob

As Islanders woke up this morning and check their Twitter feed, what has followed is a growing thread of replies from Islanders clearly unhappy at the apparent ease with which our MP was prepared to insult another person on social media.

One response – from @jessofwight – read:

“MPs should be setting a standard – calling people tossers is below that standard”

Another – from Geoff Scott (@GeoffScottIOW) – read:

“This is not the type of language I expect to see from my elected representative. Irrespective of the issue or the views of the person you’re replying to, it is not becoming of an MP to use such expressions.”

Some support

At the time of publishing, Bob also has 15 Likes on his ‘Tosser’ Tweet, the first of which is from a County Press columnist.

A minority of Island Twitter users have expressed their support for Bob Seely’s tweet.

Ben Dyer (@benjamindyer) said:

“Love it :)”

Stephen Davis (@Stephen65601198) said:

“Best comment you have ever said”

Here are just some that we captured (click on the image and it will open in a new tab click again to enlarge the image):



Respect Pledge and Code of Conduct

Twitter user, Daniel Marriott, tweeted Brandon Lewis MP, about the tweet, asking whether the Conservative Chairman would do anything about the apparent breach of the respect pledge.

During the 2017 election campaign which saw Bob gain power, the Conservative Party issued a code of conduct against other candidates included, “To refrain from making abusive or offensive attacks on social media or verbally”.

This is CLEARLY a breach of the respect pledge and I'd like to know what @BrandonLewis and the @Conservatives are going to do about it. — Daniel Marriott (@DanielMarriot13) September 8, 2018

In addition to the Conservative Pledge, there is a code of conduct for MPs.

It’s currently unclear whether the outburst breaches either of these things.

OnTheWight has written to the MP this morning to ask for his response to their concerns and we’ll update this article once we hear back.

Image: © Parliament TV