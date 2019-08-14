Isle of Wight features three times in Lonely Planet Ultimate Travelist

Simon shares this latest news on behalf of Visit Isle of Wight. Ed

Three Isle of Wight experiences have been named amongst the UK’s best by the leading media travel company, Lonely Planet.

The ultimate United Kingdom Travelist 2019 ranks the 500 most memorable and compelling sights and experiences across Great Britain, Northern Ireland and The Channel Islands to create a definitive guide.

The best sights and experiences

For the first time, Lonely Planet’s community of travel experts have chosen the best sights and experiences and ranked them in order of their brilliance on the Travelist.

Leading the way for the Island are the following experiences:

Paddle into secluded sea caves on the Isle of Wight (161):

“It’s only a few miles south of the Hampshire coast, but in places, the Isle of Wight’s coastline feels surprisingly wild. By far the most entertaining way to explore it is by kayak, canoe or even (if your balance is up to it) stand-up paddleboard…”

Find a beach that’s perfect for you on the Isle of Wight (364):

“Everyone knows about the southwest’s beaches – but you’ll likely find quieter strands on the Island of Wight, perfect for sunbathing, sandcastle-building and (as long as you can stand the chilly Channel temperatures) even a spot of swimming…..”.

Watch the best of Britain’s regattas at Cowes Week (395):

“…nowhere knows how to do a regatta better than Great Britain, and the reigning monarch of regattas is Cowes Week – the largest in the world, with more than 1,000 boats and 8,000 competitors…”

Edinburgh Fringe has taken the number one slot, followed by the British Museum and The Giant’s Causeway in Northern Ireland.

Myles: Delighted with listings

