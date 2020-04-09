Isle of Wight ferries to sound foghorns during Clap for our Carers

The Isle of Wight’s ferries will join 30 ships across the UK in sounding their horns at 8pm this evening in support of the NHS’s heroes.

The ferry sector has been adapting its operations to protect lifeline services to Island communities, including the transportation of NHS staff and keeping essential freight routes open.

Keeping the food flowing

To keep wheels turning, more than 1,000 freight lorries travel through Portsmouth International Port each week — approximately 80 per cent of them carry food from continental Europe including fresh fruit and vegetables.

Competition rules across The Solent have now been relaxed with Hovertravel, Red Funnel and Wightlink, accepting rivals’ tickets at no extra charge to ensure NHS staff and key workers can travel as some routes are temporarily suspended due to the lack of passengers.

Humbling to witness solidarity our seafarer community shares

Emma Batchelor, directory of Discover Ferries, which represents Wightlink, Red Funnel and Hovertravel, said:

“This is an extremely difficult time for everyone, with many passenger ferry services needing to reduce or even suspend their operations due to the current travel restrictions. “But it is incredibly humbling to witness the solidarity that our seafarer community shares with the rest of the British Isles as we all unite to keep lifeline services operating and ensure the flow of essential food and medical supplies to where they are needed.”

Call for financial help

The industry is also calling for UK government to roll out mass testing and supply protective equipment to staff and the UK Chamber of Shipping is asking the government to provide financial support to help keep ferry services operating amid the financial losses.

Chamber chief executive, Bob Sanguinetti, said:

“We have already seen a number of ferry companies reduce their services and send a large number of their staff home. “Unless these companies get access to the government financial packages now, this is likely to be followed by further reduction of services, or indeed companies going out of business. “We are being told it is fast becoming cheaper to lay ships up than to keep them running at a loss. “This will put at risk our vital supply and essential logistics lines — the lifeblood of this nation.”

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: arru under CC BY 2.0