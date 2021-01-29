Isle of Wight ferry and bus staff being offered Coronavirus vaccinations

Staff on the front line of four of the Isle of Wight’s major transport organisations are being vaccinated against Coronavirus (Covid-19), Isle of Wight Radio has revealed.

The transport staff are being offered vaccinations as part of a system which means that in case of no shows, those on a back-up list are offered vaccinations at short notice.

The Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) say it’s to “help keep the Island’s infrastructure moving”.

Red Funnel, Wightlink, Hovertravel and Southern Vectis all say their staff have been given vaccinations.

Change in priority groups

The move follows a change to one of the Government’s four priority categories earlier this year – with transport staff now falling under the ‘Health and Social Care’ category.

A spokesperson for the CCG said that as the cross-Solent operators carry patients and NHS staff to and from the Island their staff qualify for vaccinations.

School staff

At time of publishing staff in schools had still not been offered vaccinations, but pressure has been put on the Government to change this before half-term holiday.

Image: baltimorecounty under CC BY 2.0

