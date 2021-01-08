Isle of Wight Ferry companies respond to proposal for major Solent transport review

Isle of Wight ferry companies have today responded to the submission made by the Island’s MP and council Leader to a major, independent review of UK transport connectivity.

Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely and Isle of Wight council leader, Dave Stewart, have put forward the case for a new regulatory and governance model for existing cross-Solent connectivity (with subsidies and public service obligations, where needed, to ensure minimum levels of service).

Red Funnel: Committed to delivering a fair, reliable service

A spokesperson for Red Funnel said,

“Red Funnel is wholly committed to delivering excellent cross-Solent services and keeping the Isle of Wight community connected. We fully understand the level of responsibility as a lifeline operator and we take this position as seriously today as we have throughout our 160 years in service. We have always sought to do what is right by our customers and the Island communities we are proud to serve. “We are committed to delivering a fair, reliable service with a balanced approach to meeting the needs of our customers while also pursing the technical and environmental innovations we need to sustain us and support the Island well into the future. “Our commitment to supporting the Isle of Wight has been most recently demonstrated by our response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Working collaboratively with the Department for Transport, the IW Council and the IW Transport Infrastructure Board, we maintained the maximum possible level of service, at times to suit as many customers as possible, and consistently kept the Island connected and supplied throughout.”

Red Funnel: Surprised and disappointed

The spokesperson went on to say,

“We are surprised and disappointed by some of the content in the submission from MP Seely and Cllr Stewart given our levels of investment into replacement tonnage, customer service and infrastructure, alongside consistently high performance in customer satisfaction, reliability and punctuality. “Our customers are at the forefront of our minds at every point, and we strive to ensure we are offering the best quality service possible. “As and when it may be appropriate to engage in future discussions with the Department for Transport or other government bodies, we will be happy to discuss the points raised in MP Seely and Cllr Stewart’s submission to offer further insight. “At this time however, given the seriousness of the current state of the pandemic, we are presently focusing all of our efforts into maintaining our service as safely and as frequently as possible and supporting our staff and customers.”

Wightlink: Doesn’t recognise some comments made by MP and leader

Keith Greenfield told News OnTheWight,

“Good connectivity across the Solent and beyond is crucial to residents and businesses on the Isle of Wight. This has been at the heart of our co-operation with the Isle of Wight Council and the other transport operators during this difficult year when we have kept essential services running despite making considerable losses. “Although Wightlink does not recognise some of the comments made by the MP and Council Leader, we are always keen to explore how Island connectivity could be further enhanced with our ferries playing a part in improved onward transport links.”

Wightlink: Many loss-making services

Greenfield went on to say,

“We would be interested in hearing how the numerous loss-making services we run across our three routes, such as the lifeline sailings for freight and key workers during the Covid-19 pandemic, could be supported in future.”

Wightlink: Huge investments made

He finished by saying,

“Wightlink has recently invested £45million in England’s first large hybrid-electric car ferry Victoria of Wight and linked port improvements. This follows a major £70 million upgrade of the rest of the fleet and infrastructure that started in 2007. “Wightlink offers significant discounts for Isle of Wight residents including the Multilink Pass (only available to Islanders) which enables holders to travel with a vehicle and up to seven people for a fixed sum as low as £22.85 per crossing, even on the busiest summer days. “We look forward to contributing to the review and, in the meantime, we will continue to invest to provide Islanders with the best possible service, despite the current challenges.”

Hovertravel: Committed to the Solent community

Hovertravel have acknowledged the press release issued by Bob Seely MP and Isle of Wight Council Leader Dave Stewart and say that throughout its 55-year history, they have been dedicated to serving the Isle of Wight as both a transporter and an employer.

The business say it is committed to the Solent community and kept its operations running throughout the pandemic and redesigned its craft to carry stretchers for the NHS, transporting over 300 patients in need of critical care.

Hovertravel: Would need to demonstrate workable solution for all

Neil Chapman, Managing Director of Hovertravel, says,