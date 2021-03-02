Isle of Wight Festival 2021 is on – But moving to September

The Isle of Wight Festival is a summer staple and two years without being together on the Island is too long. That’s why we’re so excited to announce that we’re moving the festival to 16th – 19th September 2021.

We’re thrilled to be able to welcome everyone to the Island in September. We’re aiming to bring back as many of the artists as we can but whatever happens, rest assured, you’ll enjoy a stellar line-up over the festival weekend. It will be the perfect place to see out the summer in spectacular fashion.

Standing arm in arm with fellow festivalgoers

The Isle of Wight Festival is always guaranteed to provide unforgettable moments. It’s standing arm in arm with fellow festivalgoers in Seaclose Park. It’s watching the sun go down over the Main Stage, cheering as the fireworks light up the sky.

It’s revelling in over 50 years of musical history and discovering incredible new artists. It’s experiencing the inherently magical Island atmosphere. It’s making friends for life and memories to last a lifetime.

Last year’s tickets

All existing tickets will remain valid for September so please keep hold of them.

If you cannot make the new dates please contact your ticket provider to get a refund.

See you in September!

News shared by Isle of Wight Festival HQ, in their own words. Ed