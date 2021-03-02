Isle of Wight Festival 2021 is on – But moving to September

The ‘Will they they, won’t they’ is over. Isle of Wight Festival have confirmed that it will be on in 2021, but they’re moving it to later in the year.

Giant letters at Isle of Wight festival

The Isle of Wight Festival is a summer staple and two years without being together on the Island is too long. That’s why we’re so excited to announce that we’re moving the festival to 16th – 19th September 2021. 

We’re thrilled to be able to welcome everyone to the Island in September. We’re aiming to bring back as many of the artists as we can but whatever happens, rest assured, you’ll enjoy a stellar line-up over the festival weekend. It will be the perfect place to see out the summer in spectacular fashion.

Standing arm in arm with fellow festivalgoers
The Isle of Wight Festival is always guaranteed to provide unforgettable moments. It’s standing arm in arm with fellow festivalgoers in Seaclose Park. It’s watching the sun go down over the Main Stage, cheering as the fireworks light up the sky.

It’s revelling in over 50 years of musical history and discovering incredible new artists. It’s experiencing the inherently magical Island atmosphere. It’s making friends for life and memories to last a lifetime.

Last year’s tickets
All existing tickets will remain valid for September so please keep hold of them.

If you cannot make the new dates please contact your ticket provider to get a refund.

See you in September!

News shared by Isle of Wight Festival HQ, in their own words. Ed

Tuesday, 2nd March, 2021 1:09pm

By

3 Comments on "Isle of Wight Festival 2021 is on – But moving to September"

Dalek

Good luck to them. I won’t be going as I usually do as it will take me a bit longer than 5-6 months to get confident enough to go to any sort of mass attendance event.

tosh
I just wonder if this is a windup, if the festival is to go ahead as stated on the 16 sept that will mean that Medina academe children will go back to school for 2 weeks and then have to close for one week when the festival is on? . The festival takes up all of the schools playing fields and the park land around it will… Read more »
porter

Just in time for the Brazilian P1 variant that is 2.2x more infectious and resistant to our current vaccines.

Bring it on, the Conservatives have messed pretty much everything else up to date, why should anything change?

120,000+ COVID deaths is nowhere near enough is it.

Insanity!

