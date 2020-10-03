Isle of Wight Flood Alert issued by the Environment Agency

It’s been raining pretty hard overnight and with a weekend of heavy rain forecasted by the Met Office, it’s no surprise to see a flood alert being issued by the Environment Agency.

The flood alert is the for properties along the Eastern Yar. Residents are warned to ‘be prepared’.

The warning issued at 8.06am on Saturday 3rd October reads:

Water levels in the Eastern Yar are high and rising. In the last 48 hours, more than half a month’s rain (50mm) has been recorded at Wroxall. From 09:00 this morning, water will pond on low lying land throughout the Yar Valley. In Alverstone, the river will be very high, rising close to the top of the river bank near the main road bridge. Pumps used to reduce water in gardens and to property will need to operate. Today (03/10/20), we are not expecting impacts at Sandown. Rain should clear by 09:00, the river is unlikely to peak until at least 13:00 this afternoon. As it peaks, water levels will be very high, and may impact access tracks at Horringford. Further heavy rain is expected later on Saturday evening, with a further 20 to 30mm expected. This additional rainfall could lead to property flooding. Bembridge sluice is operating normally. Please ensure that pumps used to protect property from flooding can operate.

An update is expected at 8pm tonight.

Source: Environment Agency Website