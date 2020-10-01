Wet weekend on the Isle of Wight to follow Friday’s Storm Alex

The Met Office have issued an additional weather warning to follow on from Storm Alex (Friday).

This warning for heavy rain is valid from 3am on Saturday and runs until 6pm on Sunday. It reads:

Heavy rain is expected to bring some flooding and transport disruption. The unusual wind direction associated with the rainfall will mean that the peak rainfall totals are likely to occur in some areas that are usually well sheltered and direr during unsettled spells of weather. During Sunday the rain will turn more showery in nature and become significantly less widespread. What to expect

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life

There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads

There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses

See the Met Office Website for further updates.

Image: Rhendi Rukmana under CC BY 2.0