Isle of Wight Flood Alert: Update for Eastern Yar and tributaries from Whitwell to Bembridge

The Environment Agency have issued another update for the Flood Alert for the Eastern Yar and tributaries from Whitwell to Bembridge.

It reads:

Be prepared.

The water level in the Eastern Yar remains high. The upper river is currently rising in response to the overnight rain, where in the last 12 hours, 7mm has been recorded at Wroxall.

Today, flooding of land, footpaths and cycle tracks will continue.

Minor impact flooding will affect Golf Links Road.

The rain should clear by 13:00. In this time, another 5mm of rain is forecast.

At Alverstone, the river will slowly rise through most of the day. It is unlikely to peak until early evening.

At Sandown, the river should remain fairly stable. Property flooding is not expected. The weather outlook for the rest of the week is then much improved, with only a very small amount of rain forecast each day.

Residual flood impacts will continue over the next week, but overall, after the rain today, the water level in the river should lower over the next 5 days.

We continue to monitor the forecast. Please avoid flooded areas.

