Fog and ice cause travel disruption on the Isle of Wight (updated)

The weather alert from The Met Office warned us that freezing fog would return, and it has, causing travel disruption on the Isle of Wight.

Read and contribute to the 7 readers' comments ↓

Fog over ashey

The Met Office warned us that freezing fog would return and it has. The fog and ice are causing disruption to travel this morning on the Isle of Wight.

Island Line
8.38am:

Icy rail conditions between Ryde Pier Head and Ryde Esplanade means that trains were unable to run between these stations.

Red Funnel
Red Jet is now operating a two boat shuttle service as there are extended crossing times due to reduced visibility.

Hovertravel
A shuttle service is in operation due to dense fog in the Solent, extending the crossing times.

Departures and arrivals are occurring as often as possible but not to our revised timetable.

Wightlink
All services are experiencing disruption due to the fog.

8.53am Our Lymington – Yarmouth (car ferry service) is suspended due to severe fog.

In addition, the Portsmouth Harbour – Ryde (catamaran service) is running a one boat service, with sailings departing XX:15 past the hour from Portsmouth harbour and XX:47 from Ryde Pier head because of a mechanical problem.

Southern Vectis
Icy conditions may cause some delays.

Please allow extra time for your journey.

Image: © Jamie Russell Island Visions

Wednesday, 25th January, 2017 7:34am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2eWl

Filed under: Ferry, Fog, Hover, Island-wide, Roads, Top story, Train, Travel, Weather

Print Friendly

.

7 Comments

  1. Tim


    25.Jan.2017 8:07am

    Disappointing lack of service from Wightlink this morning, its just not good enough to cut us off from the mainland like this.

    Offensive comment?
    Reply

    • Suruk the Slayer


      25.Jan.2017 8:11am

      Tim,

      I support the idea of a fixed link, but your posts are becoming tiresome and counterproductive.

      Give it a rest.

      Offensive comment?
      Reply

    • Man in Black


      25.Jan.2017 9:16am

      To place the blame on Wightlink for the fog is not only utterly ridiculous but also makes you appear incredibly foolish.

      Both the Hover and the RedJet were also affected by the fog, as were airports.

      This is just another of your thinly veiled attempts to push the fixed link agenda and we’re all sick of it.

      Offensive comment?
      Reply

      • Tim


        25.Jan.2017 9:31am

        I did not blame Wightlink for the fog at all and yet again you have mentioned the fixed link when I have not

        If you care to actually read my post you will discover that what I’m calling into question is the reliability of Wightlink as a cross Solent operator.

        Offensive comment?
        Reply

  2. Tim


    25.Jan.2017 8:36am

    Suruk, I made no mention of a fixed link at all.

    The point that I was actually making was more Wightlink specific.

    There can be few people that have not noticed that their service has become unreliable with frequent delays and cancellations , particularly in respect of their vehicle ferries.

    By way of contrast Red Funnel’s vehicle ferry seems to be a great deal more reliable, if they can run in foggy conditions why can’t Wightlink?

    Offensive comment?
    Reply

    • Suruk the Slayer


      25.Jan.2017 9:01am

      Because the entrance to Portsomouth Harbour is very narrow and access is restricted by the Harbour Master in foggy conditions (rightly so) because of safety concerns.

      This is outside of Wightlink’s control.

      Offensive comment?
      Reply

  3. Tim


    25.Jan.2017 9:35am

    Suruk, it is not just the Portsmouth Fishbourne route that is affected, Lymington Yarmouth has suffered from considerable disruption as well.

    Whatever the cause having two out of the three possible vehicle ferry crossings out of action for large parts of the day is unacceptable.

    Offensive comment?
    Reply

Add comment

Login to your account.
If you do not have an account, reserve your own name and receive exclusive special offers - just sign up for an On The Wight account

.

Get Isle of Wight news
direct to your Mobile
Advertise here: Call 01983 898 777

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*