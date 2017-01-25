The Met Office warned us that freezing fog would return and it has. The fog and ice are causing disruption to travel this morning on the Isle of Wight.

Island Line

8.38am:

Trains are now running normally between Ryde Pier Head and Ryde Esplanade, following disruption caused by icy rail conditions #IslandLine — National Rail (@nationalrailenq) January 25, 2017

Icy rail conditions between Ryde Pier Head and Ryde Esplanade means that trains were unable to run between these stations.

Red Funnel

Red Jet is now operating a two boat shuttle service as there are extended crossing times due to reduced visibility.

Hovertravel

A shuttle service is in operation due to dense fog in the Solent, extending the crossing times.

Departures and arrivals are occurring as often as possible but not to our revised timetable.

Wightlink

All services are experiencing disruption due to the fog.

8.53am Our Lymington – Yarmouth (car ferry service) is suspended due to severe fog.

In addition, the Portsmouth Harbour – Ryde (catamaran service) is running a one boat service, with sailings departing XX:15 past the hour from Portsmouth harbour and XX:47 from Ryde Pier head because of a mechanical problem.

Southern Vectis

Icy conditions may cause some delays.

Drivers are asking for customers to take care while getting on/off the bus. Several stops are very slippery. Take your time, we'll wait. — Southern Vectis (@SouthernVectis) January 25, 2017

Due to the temporary lights at Staplers Rd and the icy conditions all routes are liable to delay. Routes 5, 8 and 9 are suffering delays. — Southern Vectis (@SouthernVectis) January 25, 2017

Please allow extra time for your journey.

Image: © Jamie Russell Island Visions