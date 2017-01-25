The Met Office warned us that freezing fog would return and it has. The fog and ice are causing disruption to travel this morning on the Isle of Wight.
Island Line
8.38am:
Trains are now running normally between Ryde Pier Head and Ryde Esplanade, following disruption caused by icy rail conditions #IslandLine
— National Rail (@nationalrailenq) January 25, 2017
Icy rail conditions between Ryde Pier Head and Ryde Esplanade means that trains were unable to run between these stations.
Red Funnel
Red Jet is now operating a two boat shuttle service as there are extended crossing times due to reduced visibility.
Hovertravel
A shuttle service is in operation due to dense fog in the Solent, extending the crossing times.
Departures and arrivals are occurring as often as possible but not to our revised timetable.
Wightlink
All services are experiencing disruption due to the fog.
8.53am Our Lymington – Yarmouth (car ferry service) is suspended due to severe fog.
In addition, the Portsmouth Harbour – Ryde (catamaran service) is running a one boat service, with sailings departing XX:15 past the hour from Portsmouth harbour and XX:47 from Ryde Pier head because of a mechanical problem.
Southern Vectis
Icy conditions may cause some delays.
Drivers are asking for customers to take care while getting on/off the bus. Several stops are very slippery. Take your time, we'll wait.
— Southern Vectis (@SouthernVectis) January 25, 2017
Due to the temporary lights at Staplers Rd and the icy conditions all routes are liable to delay. Routes 5, 8 and 9 are suffering delays.
— Southern Vectis (@SouthernVectis) January 25, 2017
Please allow extra time for your journey.
Image: © Jamie Russell Island Visions
Wednesday, 25th January, 2017 7:34am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2eWl
Filed under: Ferry, Fog, Hover, Island-wide, Roads, Top story, Train, Travel, Weather
.
Tim
25.Jan.2017 8:07am
Disappointing lack of service from Wightlink this morning, its just not good enough to cut us off from the mainland like this.
Suruk the Slayer
25.Jan.2017 8:11am
Tim,
I support the idea of a fixed link, but your posts are becoming tiresome and counterproductive.
Give it a rest.
Man in Black
25.Jan.2017 9:16am
To place the blame on Wightlink for the fog is not only utterly ridiculous but also makes you appear incredibly foolish.
Both the Hover and the RedJet were also affected by the fog, as were airports.
This is just another of your thinly veiled attempts to push the fixed link agenda and we’re all sick of it.
Tim
25.Jan.2017 9:31am
I did not blame Wightlink for the fog at all and yet again you have mentioned the fixed link when I have not
If you care to actually read my post you will discover that what I’m calling into question is the reliability of Wightlink as a cross Solent operator.
Tim
25.Jan.2017 8:36am
Suruk, I made no mention of a fixed link at all.
The point that I was actually making was more Wightlink specific.
There can be few people that have not noticed that their service has become unreliable with frequent delays and cancellations , particularly in respect of their vehicle ferries.
By way of contrast Red Funnel’s vehicle ferry seems to be a great deal more reliable, if they can run in foggy conditions why can’t Wightlink?
Suruk the Slayer
25.Jan.2017 9:01am
Because the entrance to Portsomouth Harbour is very narrow and access is restricted by the Harbour Master in foggy conditions (rightly so) because of safety concerns.
This is outside of Wightlink’s control.
Tim
25.Jan.2017 9:35am
Suruk, it is not just the Portsmouth Fishbourne route that is affected, Lymington Yarmouth has suffered from considerable disruption as well.
Whatever the cause having two out of the three possible vehicle ferry crossings out of action for large parts of the day is unacceptable.