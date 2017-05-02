Isle of Wight friends launch small independent press for writers

Krissy shares news of this latest venture. Ed

Two friends are combining their skills in design and marketing, with their mutual love of books, to launch a small independent press.

Frustrated by how increasingly difficult it is for new authors to make their mark in traditional publishing, Inkyeverafter Press has been founded by illustrator Zoe Sadler.

Zoe explains,

“I hope through Inkyeverafter Press we can improve the stigma around self-publishing and raise the standard of poor quality books that are often associated with this market. “We will specialise in producing high quality illustrated children’s books, romance and fantasy fiction.”

Industry experience

Zoe has over ten years’ experience working as a freelance children’s book illustrator and book designer. She also has various forms of experience within the publishing industry and self-published her first book ‘The Lighthouse Keeper – A Cautionary Tale’ in 2015.

Zoe will be joined at Inkyeverafter Press by her friend Krissy Lloyd. Krissy has over ten years’ experience handling the PR and marketing for a variety of companies, charities and community groups on the Isle of Wight. She started out as a reporter at Isle of Wight Radio and worked as an assistant to a leading London literary agent.

A one stop shop for authors

Through their design and PR services, the pair will provide a one stop shop for authors looking to self-publish their books. These will range from illustrations, type setting and layouts, advice on ebooks and print on demand services to tutorials and managing of social media and marketing campaigns.

“We will work with authors to take their manuscripts from loose pages to a beautifully bound book.”

More information about Inkyeverafter Press can be found on the Website.