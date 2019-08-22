Isle of Wight GCSE Results: Large number of students ‘getting very good grades’ at Medina College

Debbie shares GCSE news on behalf of Medina College. Ed
Miss Begley, Head of School said,
“We are very proud of the achievements of our year 11 students with their GCSE results. There were some excellent individual results with students achieving the highest levels across a range of subjects.
“These results reflect the hard work of our students over their time at Medina.”
Large number of students ‘getting very good grades’
She went on to say,
“Our students and staff have worked incredibly hard for a significant period of time now and the continued improvement is there for all to see. This year, again, we have seen new examinations for some subjects as well as the embedding of the new grading system for the majority of subjects.
“It is particularly pleasing that we have a large number of students getting very good grades. For the majority of our students this is an excellent opportunity for them to continue with their studies post 16.”
Begley: “Proud of each and every one of you”
She finished by saying,
“Lastly, I would like to say to all of our students: be proud of how far you have come, know you have put in the time and effort.
“Whether you are excellent at English, magnificent at Maths, stunning at Science, glorious at Geography, fabulous at Fashion, kind and respectful to others, helpful around the school or just generally amazing, I am proud of each and every one of you and you will have got the grades your efforts deserve. We wish all our students every success for the future.”
