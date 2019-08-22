Isle of Wight GCSE Results: Significant improvements in results across number of subjects at Cowes Enterprise

Eve shares GCSE news on behalf of Cowes Enterprise College. Ed
Students and staff at Cowes Enterprise College are today celebrating an excellent set of GCSE results, following another year of securing strong results across the board.
Over two-thirds (68%) of students achieved a Grade 4 or higher in both English and Mathematics – with a Grade 4 set by the Government as a pass. Additionally, over three-quarters of students (78%) achieved a Grade 4 or above in English, while 73% of students received a Grade 4 or above in their maths alone.
The school has also achieved significant improvements in results across a number of subjects including in Biology, Chemistry and Physics, with many results above the national average.
High performers
Among the large number of high performers included:
- Ellie Insley who achieved 3 Grade 9s, 4 Grade 8s, 4 Grade 7s and a Distinction*.
- Georgie Price received 3 Grade 9s, 3 Grade 8s, 3 Grade 7s and a Distinction*.
- Emma Wyeth attained Grades including 3 9s, an 8, 4 Grade 7s and a Distinction*.
- Charlie Kermode achieved 3 9s, 2 8s, 2 7s and 2 6s.
- Ewan MacMillan achieved five Grade 8s and3 Grade 7s
Kitley: Testament to the dedication, talent and positive attitude
Rachel Kitley, Principal of Cowes Enterprise College, said:
“We are delighted to see that our students’ hard work has been reflected in this year’s excellent results. These strong outcomes are a testament to the dedication, talent and positive attitudes of our students, supported by their teachers, families and our wider school community.
“We are extremely proud of our young people and look forward to continuing to build on this success over the coming year.”
Hudson: Priority to ensure every student fulfils their potential
Nick Hudson, Chief Executive Officer of Ormiston Academies Trust (OAT) commented:
“I would like to congratulate everyone at Cowes Enterprise College on another excellent set of GCSE results, following last week’s A Level success.
“As a Trust, it is our absolute priority to ensure that every student fulfils their potential, no matter what their background. We are delighted to see the academy continuing to achieve so highly, reflective of today’s results.”
