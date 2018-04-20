Isle of Wight gets set for the return of All Stars cricket

Seb shares this news of upcoming events with the Isle of Wight Cricket Board. Ed

The Isle of Wight is getting ready to reach for the stars with the relaunch of All Stars Cricket at eight Island Cricket Clubs.

From May/June onwards we aim to have 300 5-8 year olds experiencing cricket for the first time through an eight-week programme delivered at centres across the Island.

Bigger and better

All Stars Cricket focuses on introducing children to the game in a fun, safe and inclusive environment, where parents are encouraged to take part too!

Last year 150 children took part in All Stars on the Island, and more than 37,000 children got involved across the country. This will year will be even bigger and better.

How it works

Parents kick off the process by visiting the Website to get more information and sign their kids up.

After signing up, boys and girls get a cricket ‘back-pack’ delivered to their door with a bat, ball and everything they need to try the game for the first time, as well as info about the times, dates and venue for the centre that they’ve signed up to be part of.

Where?

All Stars will be available across eight cricket clubs this summer: East Cowes CC, Northwood CC, Ryde CC, Ryde Cavaliers CC, Ventnor CC Freshwater CC, Shanklin CC and Newclose CC.

Building on last year’s success

The Island Cricket Development Manager Stuart Chatfield said,

“All Stars was a great success last year and we hope to build on last year’s success. We have more clubs involved this year and hope to get 300 plus children experiencing cricket in a fun, exciting and safe environment at their local cricket club.”

Former England Captain and All Stars Cricket ambassador Michael Vaughan added,

“I started playing cricket at my local club and have seen first-hand how important it is to introduce kids to our sport in a fun way. As a parent, I’ve also seen how tough it can be to get kids interested in sport especially given the amount of activities competing for their time. “Finding a way for cricket to appeal to kids and to get them active is more important than ever. We are bringing cricket to the front door of kids and parents across England and Wales. I can’t wait to see the positive impact this will have on the Isle of Wight and the wider game.”

