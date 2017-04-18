Isle of Wight Green candidate says let’s fight Conservatives together

This in from Vix Lowthion. Ed

Vix Lowthion, selected as Parliamentary Candidate for the Isle of Wight Green Party only four months ago, has today written to local progressive party leaders (Labour, Liberal Democrat, Independents), in the light of the announcement of a June General Election, to ask them to embrace a new way forward for politics on the Island.

She said,

“Now is the time to put party politics to one side, and unite behind our Island’s best way forward to put an end to 16 years of having a Conservative MP.

“I am the only currently declared Parliamentary candidate, and likely to be the only candidate who fought the 2015 election who will stand again. Two years ago we came from 900 Green votes in 2010 to over 9,000 in 2015 – a proven track record in getting out a progressive vote.

“As a parent, teacher and campaigner I have grown massively in all aspects of experience in the last two years.

“I really feel that Theresa May’s decision to go to the polls is a golden opportunity for Island people and politics to be put first on this occasion. It’s the only way to get a strong, local, forward-thinking voice for Islanders!

“I ask you to go to your party members with a determination to find an agreed and unified way forward, and give our Island a future to be proud of.”