Isle of Wight Green candidate says let’s fight Conservatives together

Vix Lowthion, selected as Parliamentary Candidate for the Isle of Wight Green Party only four months ago, has today written to local progressive party leaders (Labour, Liberal Democrat, Independents), in the light of the announcement of a June General Election, to ask them to embrace a new way forward for politics on the Island.
She said,
“Now is the time to put party politics to one side, and unite behind our Island’s best way forward to put an end to 16 years of having a Conservative MP.
“I am the only currently declared Parliamentary candidate, and likely to be the only candidate who fought the 2015 election who will stand again. Two years ago we came from 900 Green votes in 2010 to over 9,000 in 2015 – a proven track record in getting out a progressive vote.
“As a parent, teacher and campaigner I have grown massively in all aspects of experience in the last two years.
“I really feel that Theresa May’s decision to go to the polls is a golden opportunity for Island people and politics to be put first on this occasion. It’s the only way to get a strong, local, forward-thinking voice for Islanders!
“I ask you to go to your party members with a determination to find an agreed and unified way forward, and give our Island a future to be proud of.”
Suruk the Slayer
18.Apr.2017 2:26pm
Vix.
If you are talking about rigging the possible General Election to restrict my choice of candidate to between Turner and some ant-Turner / Tory coalition candidate then Turner gets my vote.
If I do not get to chose who I vote *for* I will vote *against* the candidate of those who would chose to restrict my choice and my access to democracy.
Geoff Lumley
18.Apr.2017 2:35pm
Are you aware that the Conservative party, like the Labour party, is a broad coalition of people with differing political views, created to engage with the ‘first past the post’ system? And restricting your ‘choice of candidate’?
The Labour party has always ranged from social democrats to Marxists, all opposed to the Conservatives; the Tories from liberal capitalists to rabid reactionaries, all against anything even vaguely socialist.
Suruk the Slayer
18.Apr.2017 2:54pm
I notice you don’t mention the Green Party, there Geoff.
Or the Lib Dems.
Or, for that matter, UKIP.
It should be up to *me* to read the Conservative, Labour, Lib-Dem, Green, UKIP, etc, manifestos. Listen to their arguments. Hear the debates.
Then I should be able to decide which party and candidate is most in tune with my own views and vote for them.
What Vix seems to be proposing is to force voters into negative voting and, I’m assuming, she is seeing herself as the anti-Turner coalition candidate.
The real irony is that, if I was presented with a free vote, including Labour, Lib-Dem and Green candidates, I would likely vote for her.
If I am presented with a choice of her and Turner, I may well vote Turner in protest, or just spoil my paper.
Steve Goodman
18.Apr.2017 3:37pm
As we don’t have any form of PR, just our discredited FPTP system now rigged in favour of a Con. government voted in by less than a quarter of electors, it’s very likely that a lot of politically tribal and other people will be disappointed again anyway; it’s probably helpful for voters to check the ‘who should I vote for’ list of questions like those from the last election. Because almost everyone I know who did that found that the Greens most deserved their support, and because the Island has such a good green candidate, I’m pleased that Vix is prepared to stand to help everyone, and hoping that her willingness to work with all non-cons. in our flawed ‘race for only for two horses’ system results, if not in her election, then in the election of somebody similarly prepared to do what’s most needed for all people and our ailing planet.
alaniow
18.Apr.2017 3:37pm
Well Geoff anyone who criticises Jeramy Corbyn has or is being driven out of the Labour Party. Even your post show’s you have little regard for anyone other than the extreme left.
All the hard work Stewart Blackmore has put in for the Island over the years has been squandered for the sake ultra left drivel that the electorate continually votes against. Stop lecturing and start listening to the people.
Eric Lawson
18.Apr.2017 2:44pm
By all means Suruk, have a look at your Labour, Libdem and UKIP alternatives. There isn’t a lot to choose from.
What Vix is proposing, is a strategy to overturn the stranglehold the conservatives have upon the country, using a very unfair voting system. This is a nationwide proposition from the Progressive Alliance.
I trust you are aware that the last General Election was won by the Conservatives with just less than 25% of the vote. The “first past the post” electoral system enables this.
Doesn’t seem very representative to me.
However, if you are happy to watch the very rich benefit from their cosy arrangements and live with the fact that 1 in 4 employed people live below the poverty line, then you would wish to keep things the same. I can’t imagine why any decent person would.
Therefore, having the progressive parties work together to avoid dilution of votes against the Conservative candidate and hopefully enable a win, is a good move.
Suruk the Slayer
18.Apr.2017 4:16pm
So I’m not a “decent person” because I feel rigging an election is wrong?
Nice to know where I stand.
Geoff Lumley
18.Apr.2017 2:28pm
Not sure what is ‘progressive’ about the LibDems. One of their’s is currently supping with the Tory and Ukip devils at County Hall (Blezzard). And their sell-out record in the 2010-15 Coalition Government was a disgrace.
bones
18.Apr.2017 2:39pm
There is nothing progressive about the Lib Dems or the Labour Party
(Jeremy Corbin ?) and we’ve watched the Independents here on the Island so we’ve got their number. The Greens don’t really count do they ?
So let the fun begin !
Steve Goodman
18.Apr.2017 3:05pm
Is there still much electoral ‘fun’ to be had by those who really care about what really matters?
Not only do the Greens ‘count’, but green politics and action is needed increasingly urgently to halt and reverse the damage from too much ‘business as usual’ politics. The Island is lucky to have Vix volunteering to help all of us, and the last election showed support rightly rising for a deserving candidate.
juliancritchley
18.Apr.2017 2:38pm
If you genuinely see the LibDems as a “progressive” after their propping up of the Tory onslaught on public services and ordinary people of 2010-2015, then it goes some way to explaining why the Greens are never going to be a real opposition to the Tories. The LibDems under Tim Farron have already said they would happily go into coalition to prop up another Tory government.
This isn’t a game, Ms Lowthian, where we move our voters around as if they are counters on a board with no will of their own.
Voters have a very clear choice already. Labour opposes the Conservatives and offers a clear anti-austerity set of policies designed to boost incomes of the majority, and protect public services. If people like policies like increasing the minimum wage to £10; restoring the top rate of tax to 50% on incomes over £150k; increasing carer’s allowance by 17%; fighting for a Brexit in which we retain vital access to the single market; introducing free school meals for all primary children; and properly funding the NHS and Education; then voters know exactly who to vote for already: Labour.
Turning the Wight Red.
Sarah
18.Apr.2017 2:53pm
You really think in a climate of Labour sliding in the polls, that this is the moment the Isle of Wight will for the first time ever, elect a Labour MP?
juliancritchley
18.Apr.2017 3:05pm
Well they sure as eggs won’t be electing a Green or a LibDem.
Anyway, much can happen in a campaign. Most people aren’t political anoraks, and many only focus on policies during the last weeks of a campaign. Various events can spring from nowhere (2015 was derailed, for example, by the unrelenting focus on Scotland, which nobody pre-campaign expected).
Two weeks ago, Melenchon, the left-winger in the French Presidential race, was nowhere in the polls. Today he’s on 20% and in with a very good shout of winning the election.
It’s a tough fight, and we have to get our policies out there. But even a tough fight is a fight worth having if it’s for a good cause.
electrickery
18.Apr.2017 3:54pm
What would be the point of electing a Labour government? More factions than all the other parties put together.
We need a united front to combat the damage done and intended by the Tories. There’s only one group that can deliver that, and Vix is the obvious leader.
Steve Goodman
18.Apr.2017 4:05pm
?
Contradictory; as we have all seen, voting predictions, and much else, has become even more unreliable in recent times, and the only certainty is that we can and should do better.
The good causes worth fighting for; people and our planet.
Amberlight
18.Apr.2017 2:41pm
Suruk the Slayer who ever takes any notice of your negativity ? answer ….Nobody
Change the record
Suruk the Slayer
18.Apr.2017 4:25pm
That isn’t negativity. That is questioning the notion that restricting voters ability to chose is ever a good thing.
As to how many take my opinion seriously? Far more than that of someone whose first comment in this debate is to throw a crude insult, I think.
Amberlight
18.Apr.2017 2:47pm
Some people just don’t get Unity against a common adversary do they ?
Well done for putting Ego to one side Vix and making it about being the best for the people and not for yourself!
You came third in the last General election and UIP presence disappeared with Brexit .so you are the real choice.
Instead of Whingeing Julia why don’t you see the realism in the proposal..if not then Greens will clearly be the peoples choice without you ..
Geoff Lumley
18.Apr.2017 3:02pm
For Labour its never about ego. Its always about values and principles. Since 1989 I have yet to work for a Labour candidate on the Island who did it for egotistical reasons. I can’t say the same for some other ‘centre-left’ candidates
Amberlight
18.Apr.2017 2:55pm
Obviously Bones has been asleep since 2014 or he would have seen that Greens came third to UKIP who have disappeared and have made huge progress and are standing 25 candidates in the County election..they are the obvious choice her on the Island
Id say they count for a great deal. .Please try to keep up …
bones
18.Apr.2017 3:47pm
Just because we happen to have a good Green candidate here it doesn’t mean the whole country will vote Green.
The LibDems are willing to go into coalition with any party that Is kind to them.
Labour are a busted flush.
Who does that leave ?
Steve Goodman
18.Apr.2017 4:23pm
That leaves us in our present ‘less than a quarter of the votes con. government’ mess, and needing whoever is in power to get greener urgently (as agreed at the last climate crisis conference), and so needing more Greens and other non-cons/ non business as usual politicians to be voted in to start working together to try to halt and if possible reverse the damage for the good of all people and the ailing planet we depend on.
Ali Hayden
18.Apr.2017 3:01pm
I am standing as an Independent Candidate in the forthcoming Isle Of Wight Local Council Election on May 4th.
Over the past few months I’ve spoken to lots of people in Arreton + Newchurch Ward.
What is so very clear is that they are all fed up with Political Parties of every colour + combination.
Most think that it makes no difference whether they vote or not, because things have always been the same for years.
They feel let down by ‘” system” + feel we are all paying a very high price for successive past government mistakes.
I used to think the same, until I voiced my opposition + made a stand against a large planning application that I felt was so very wrong for the small village of Arreton.
I believe I can + have already made a big difference to the residents in my community.
Many candidates standing in the Usle Of Wight Local Council Election are “paper candidates,” being put forward to boost party profiles, with no chance of winning.
I am standing because I know the community + the residents in the area I am standing. Because I want them to have an Independent voice for their concerns + worries. Because I care.
Caring about people + the communities they live in is the most important thing, but sadly it is a thing that many have forgotten.
Alan
18.Apr.2017 3:09pm
You want to be a councillor yet are too lazy to spell the word ‘and’. Maths uses the symbol + not the English language.
bones
18.Apr.2017 3:51pm
Just because you are trying to resist a planning application in their village it doesn’t mean the local electorate are going to vote for the Independants.
Jim Moody
18.Apr.2017 3:18pm
Use of the word ‘progressive’ lets the reactionary (i.e. pro-capitalist, anti-socialist) cat out of the green bag. Like ‘independent’ it has been a cover word to deny democratic advance to the overwhelming majority for at least a century. The real contest is between the democratic socialist Labour Party and the bourgeois (i.e. pro-capitalist) parties on the Island in this election. The Labour Party stands foursquare for increasing democracy, preventing environmental degradation, enhancing the lives of the mass of people, and spurning the crumbs on offer by our current rulers – we don’t want a greater share of the cake, either, we want the bakery!
lisa
18.Apr.2017 3:19pm
As a voter with no particular party to support I welcome an election. I can’t wait to read manifestos. However typically I need to like the person also. Vix appears nice but I can’t get pass the fact that standing for county councillor and parish and now parliamentary candidate is a bit more than she can chew. Andrew Turner like him loath him has always replied to anything I have ever put his way. Sometimes frustrating me with his answers. Ukip is just a no go. Did we have a lib dem or labour last time. Totally uncharismatic I don’t remember them. If they were like Geoff Lumley then I would be putting my X in that box. For what I see and read of the man I like. Maybe you will all think of people like me that vote but maybe not as we should as we don’t see you out there.
fact check
18.Apr.2017 3:35pm
Vix isn’t standing for county councillor! Where did you read that?
Stephen Cockett
18.Apr.2017 3:36pm
“The Labour Party stands foursquare for increasing democracy”
How can you square that statement with Labours opposition to AV in the referendum of 2011?
A move that must surely be regretted now.
PR not AV
18.Apr.2017 3:42pm
Because AV (alternative vote) doesn’t increase democracy! PR does
Geoff Lumley
18.Apr.2017 3:44pm
AV is not a proportional representation system. It was a sop to Clegg and the LDs. As a recent convert to PR, I would still campaign against AV.
Tamara
18.Apr.2017 4:29pm
Lisa, I write frequently to Andrew Turner about social welfare, human rights, animal welfare, tax evasion, the frightening power of multinationals, and especially environmental issues that concern me, but very rarely do I receive any personal response from him. Yes, he does reply to most of my email, but these are stock government responses. I am left with an empty feeling that making the effort to write a personal email to Andrew was just a waste of my time. He does not listen and he is largely unconcerned by the plight of others and the state of the world.
I cannot bear the idea of Andrew Turner or some other Tory being elected for another term. Now that UKIP has virtually disbanded, the Conservatives represent the Right of Centre, but on the Left, the vote is split, which means that all these parties are weakened. If we are to defeat the Cons, surely the only way is to form an Alliance of the Left. Why kid ourselves time after time that one of our parties can prevail? This is naive and foolish. Soon we will have two MPs for the Island. How depressing to simply add to the Tory majority!
Once we have formed an alliance of the Left and overturned the Conservative’s unrepresentative majority in Parliament, we will be able to introduce a fairer voting system – PR, not the devious AV of the 2011 Referendum.
Wake up, Isle of Wight! Wake up UK! We DO have the power to make changes, if only we’d put aside our petty differences, our egos!
billy builder
18.Apr.2017 4:37pm
I would suggest that this election is different from any other in that it will dictate the course of our joint future for generations. We can either be an inward looking little England riven by bigotry and racism or we can be an integrated UK that is outward looking, embracing the EU and the wider world. We need a candidate that can unite the centre left and centre right under a pro European babber.