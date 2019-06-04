Isle of Wight Green candidates hoping to fill parish council seats

Vix shares this latest news on behalf of Isle of Wight Green party. Ed

Isle of Wight Green Party are supporting two candidates in Island Parish Council elections in the next week, hoping to build on their success in the European elections last month.

Residents in Lake South and Newport West have the opportunity to vote for new Councillors to represent their wards.

Lake South

In Lake South, local volunteer Jenny Hicks is hoping to be elected onto the Parish Council this Thursday, expressing concerns about litter and access to local health services, and she has visited every house in the ward.

Newport West

In Newport West, the Green Party came second to Conservative Cllr Chris Whitehouse in the IW Council elections in 2017 and are hoping to do even better in 2021.

Joe Lever, 29, is campaigning to be the Parish Councillor for the ward. He currently works as a User Experiencer Designer for a Home DIY organisation, creating apps to make working life less complicated for his colleagues.

Youthful, level-headed and socially-responsible voice

He lives in the ward with his partner and young family, and aims to be a youthful, level-headed and socially-responsible voice on the Parish Council.

Joe Lever said

“Newport West has been a lovely home to me and my family and the community has been so warm and welcoming. Now I’m eager to give back and help Newport West thrive. “This means keeping local people and the environment at the heart of any decision making. I will be fighting for safer roads for all by tackling the rife parking congestion in the ward, and supporting frequent and reliable public transport. I will be supporting organisations that are constructively preventing litter and anti-social behaviour before it happens, and will champion local businesses and community events to promote how great Newport and Carisbrooke are to live.”

Lowthion: Remember to get out and vote

IW Green Party spokesperson, Vix Lowthion, said,

“As a Parish Councillor I know how important our local community leaders are in protecting and supporting services in our communities. “Both Jenny and Joe will make excellent local Councillors, and I urge everyone to remember to get out and vote in the coming elections.”

Residents in Lake South can vote on Thursday 6th June, and in Newport West on Thursday 13th June. You do not need a Polling Card to vote.