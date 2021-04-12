Isle of Wight Green Party announce 2021 Isle of Wight council election candidates

News shared by Vix on behalf of Isle of Wight Green Party. Ed

Isle of Wight Green Party are proud to announce their full list of 2021 Council Elections candidates, with the deepest and widest base of knowledge and experience that the party has ever brought to the Island’s ballot papers.

Candidates include experienced Parish and Town councillors (Daniel James, Joe Lever, Jaimie Bundell, Cameron Palin) and a former Parish and Borough councillor for Test Valley in Hampshire (Paul Hampton).

Sixth generation Islander up against council leader

After the nomination lists were announced last Friday, two candidates are in wards were the only choice will be between a Green councillor or another Conservative Party councillor – including Daniel James for Freshwater North and Yarmouth, and sixth generation Islander Claire Critchison (nee Whittington) who is the only candidate up against current IW Council leader, Dave Stewart in Chale, Niton and Shorwell.

Diverse range of backgrounds

The Green Team of 2021 are from a diverse range of backgrounds and experiences, notably a former headteacher and police officer, an ex-nurse and a previous care home worker.

A number of candidates are self-employed (hospitality worker, therapist, town planning consultant, driving instructor, bar owner) and others work in the creative industries (musician, computer game developer, digital designer, classical performer, writer and artist).

Several candidates work with animals and the natural world, including a food grower, a wildlife worker and a marine conservation campaigner.

Claire Critchison

Critchison: Now we are ready and prepared to take our seats in County Hall

Claire Critchison, Green Party candidate for Chale, Niton and Shorwell, said,

“Our beautiful Isle of Wight countryside needs protection from large scale housing developments, and Island residents need a council which protects our most vulnerable people. “Green Party councillor candidates have been working for years in our local communities, through volunteering, campaigning and supporting residents and businesses through the difficult times. “Now we are ready and prepared to take our seats in County Hall, and work for a greener, fairer Isle of Wight.”

Wilson: We need an Island that is prosperous as well as ecologically sound

Paul Wilson, Green Party candidate for Lake North, said,

“There is only one way for the Island to thrive and that is through a sustainable, progressive approach which harnesses new ideas whilst respecting our countryside and our heritage. “The current council’s policies of slashing services and giving preferential treatment to big, faceless companies is clearly not working for Islanders, and the only party who want to preserve the environment and bring fairness back are the Greens. “We need an Island that is prosperous as well as ecologically sound, governed through listening and not imposed Westminster ideology.”

Nathan Stubbings

Stubbings: We must address the climate emergency

Nathan Stubbings, Green Party candidate for Cowes South and Northwood, said,

“We must address the climate emergency. The Isle of Wight is uniquely placed to harness our natural resources for clean, safe and renewable generation of power through solar, tidal and wave power. “We can be using our local solutions to be an example to the rest of the UK: where the Isle of Wight leads, Britain follows!”

More details about the profiles of each candidate and where they are standing for election can be found on the Isle of Wight Green Party Website.