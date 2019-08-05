Isle of Wight Green Party call for Prime Minister to ‘properly fund NHS service’

Vix Lowthion shares this latest news on behalf of Isle of Wight Green Party. In her own words. Ed

Isle of Wight Green Party are calling for Boris Johnson to show he really supports our Isle of Wight NHS, through properly funding the service – starting with two significant vacancies on the Island in consultant roles.

Not only is there no longer a Mental Health consultant for outpatients at Chantry House, but now the Uro-oncologist (Dr Boote), who came over from Portsmouth each week, has retired and patients have been told it could take up to six months to find a replacement – if at all.

Expert care is vital

Prostate cancer will affect one in nine men at some point in their lives, and expert care is vital when it comes to successful medical treatment.

Patients already travel to Portsmouth for radiotherapy, so it is possible that the next steps from the IW NHS Trust may be that normal appointments are out-sourced there too.

£48m funding for buildings and IT

This news comes on the day that Boris Johnson awarded £48million to the Trust – but only for Capital projects (buildings and IT) and not to protect the quality of existing services on the Island.

Lowthion: Recruitment at consultant level a real challenge

Vix Lowthion, IW Green Party spokesperson said

“The question is simple – who is the consultant responsible for the care of prostate cancer patients on the Island? Members of the IW Prostate Cancer support group are yet to get a proper answer to that question from the IW CCG or the NHS Trust. “The cash boost announced by the government today will not alleviate the stress and worry caused by the current significant challenges of recruiting consultant level staff for St Mary’s.”

Lowthion: Compulsory travel to mainland not an acceptable future

She went on to say,