£48m cash boost for Isle of Wight NHS Trust to redesign acute services

Isle of Wight NHS Trust is one of the 20 NHS organisations to receive a share of £850million in new funding.

The Trust will receive £48 million which will go towards the ‘redesign of acute services’ for Isle of Wight residents.

Cash boost to upgrade front line services

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

“The staff at the Isle of Wight NHS Trust work incredibly hard and already have a proud record of championing acute care – from investing in a new helipad for the Trauma Unit, to refurbishing the Emergency Department. “So I’m pleased to announce a £48 million boost for the hospital – so they can upgrade front line services and make sure even more patients get the best care possible.”

Special measures and warning notice

In March this year, the Isle of Wight NHS Trust was placed in special measures for financial reasons, for financial under performance and an ongoing significant deficit.

Although acknowledging improvements had been made, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) warned the Trust that services provided in the emergency department at St Mary’s Hospital must improve as a matter of urgency.

Redesign of acute services

In January 2018 the Local Care Board announced plans for some acute services in the future having to be delivered on the mainland.

Later in the year, leading councillors endorsed proposals for the reform of the health and care system across the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Sustainability and Transformation Partnership (STP).

Campaigners, Isle of Wight Save Our NHS, said that according to a Nuffield Report there is an argument to retain existing Acute Services on the Isle of Wight rather than transfer them to the mainland as is the proposal.

Further Government funding

More beds, new cutting-edge equipment and additional wards will be delivered at hospitals across the country, as the Prime Minister confirms a new £1.8 billion NHS cash injection.

The Prime Minister will also confirm a £1 billion boost to NHS capital spending, allowing existing upgrade programmes to proceed and tackling the most urgent infrastructure projects.

Later this week, the Health Secretary will also set out further changes to the NHS pension scheme to support senior doctors and GPs taking on extra shifts.

Johnson: Make sure the NHS receives the funds it needs

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

“The NHS is always there for us – free at the point of use for everyone in the country. “With our doctors and nurses working tirelessly day in day out, this treasured institution truly showcases the very best of Britain. “That’s why I made it my immediate task to make sure frontline services have the funding they need, to make a real difference to the lives of NHS staff, and above all, of patients. “Today I’m delivering on this promise with a £1.8 billion cash injection – meaning more beds, new wards, and extra life-saving equipment to ensure patients continue to receive world-class care. “It’s time to face up to this challenge and make sure the NHS receives the funds it needs, to continue being the best healthcare service in the world.”

Stevens: Much needed capital investment

Chief Executive of NHS England Simon Stevens said:

“This is a significant start to the much needed capital investment so that our nurses, doctors and other NHS staff will be able to care for their patients in modern facilities with state of the art equipment. “The concrete steps being set out this week will mean investment flows directly to frontline services, providing new clinics and wards. As they come on line, as part of our NHS Long Term Plan, patients will benefit from reduced waits for treatment and wider upgrades to the quality of care the health service is able to offer.”

Image: bartfields under CC BY 2.0