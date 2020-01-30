Isle of Wight healthcare left disadvantaged due to imbalance in regional funding: MP calls for change

Bob Seely took the opportunity to remind the Secretary of State for Health, Matt Hancock, of the historic imbalances in regional funding that had left the Island disadvantaged

bob seely in parliament

Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, took his campaign to secure more funding for the Island’s NHS back into the House of Commons on Monday.

Mr Seely spoke during the NHS Funding Bill Second Reading Debate and reminded the Secretary of State for Health, Matt Hancock, – and his front bench colleagues – of the additional costs of providing NHS care to the same standard as on the mainland – calculated to be £11 million a year.

Historic imbalances in regional funding
Bob said he was encouraged by Boris Johnson’s commitment to ‘levelling up’ – addressing historic imbalances in regional funding that had left the Island disadvantaged. 

He reminded Mr Hancock, of the statement he made last summer recognising the Island as being “unique in its health geography, and that there are places in this country—almost certainly including the Isle of Wight—where healthcare costs are higher”.

Reduced tariffs
Bob said,

“There are many academic studies, both internationally and nationally, that show that the costs of providing public services are greater specifically on islands, because there is severance by sea.

“Academics give various sophisticated names to that—such as diseconomies of scale and island factors. Basically however, it means that on the Isle of Wight we have a district general hospital—I thank all the staff who do a great job in sometimes difficult circumstances—but we have only half the population base of district general hospitals, so we do not get the same tariffs. As a result of that everything costs more; it is very difficult to get the same efficiencies and economies of scale.

“We estimate that the additional cost of providing the same standard of acute care on the Island as against the mainland is £8.9 million a year. It would be great to meet with either the Minister or the Secretary of State to discuss that.”

Other extra costs
Bob also spoke about the additional cost of providing an ambulance service, which includes a coastguard helicopter ambulance, equating to about £1.5 million, and the cost of patient travel by ferry which works out at about £560,000 a year.

​It is these combined costs that make up the £11 million funding gap when added to the shortfall in acute service funding.

News shared by the office of Bob Seely. Ed

Thursday, 30th January, 2020 11:17am

By

Tim

These changes are highlighted in the NHS ST Plan, interestingly it states:- “While these changes will mean fewer and shorter journeys for most, we recognise that some, particularly those on the Isle of Wight, may need to travel further for care than today”

30, January 2020 11:48 am
objective1

Just some PR drafted by Seely’s office. The important thing is – what was the reply from Hancock & Co? Just a deafening silence by the looks of it.

30, January 2020 1:20 pm
kerry

Very revealing watching the video of Bob speaking in Parliament, is the minister listening? He’s too busy on his mobile, typical government minister, could really give a ****

30, January 2020 12:47 pm
Tim

The IW is amongst the safest of Tory seats, why would the Govt. spend tax revenues here when they might, in their perception, be better spent securing the more marginal seats recently gained in the north?

30, January 2020 1:31 pm
Jenny Smart

Is Bob simply playing to the audience in a bid to impress his elderly constituents?

I guess we will see, when we see how he votes in Parliament, and if the island receives what he is asking for.

30, January 2020 1:31 pm
