Isle of Wight Hidden Hero, Julia Margaret Cameron, on our TV screens again

You might not realise it, but meteorologist Tomasz Schafernaker is also a great artist. On Monday evening he’ll be exploring Dimbola Museum and Galleries and learning more about Julia Margaret Cameron’s pioneering photographic techniques.

tomasz and gail at dimbola

Dimbola Museum and Galleries and Isle of Wight Hidden Hero, Julia Margaret Cameron, will be back on our TV screens this coming Monday.

Both feature in the BBC1 programme, Civilisations Stories – Art, Us and the Truth (7.30pm).

Schafernaker’s inspiration
Presented by the well-known meteorologist Tomasz Schafernaker, who happens to be an superb portrait artist (see some of his work below), the programme tours of some of the south of England’s art treasures.

During the snowy spell earlier this year, captivating portraits by the pioneering Victorian photographer, Julia Margaret Cameron, inspiring him to take more risks with his own art.

Work by Tomasz Schafernaker
Watch this short video to see just how great an artist, Tomasz is.

Tune into BBC1 at 7.30pm or catch up after the broadcast on iPlayer.

Image: © BBC

Saturday, 28th April, 2018 5:58pm

By

