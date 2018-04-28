Dimbola Museum and Galleries and Isle of Wight Hidden Hero, Julia Margaret Cameron, will be back on our TV screens this coming Monday.

Both feature in the BBC1 programme, Civilisations Stories – Art, Us and the Truth (7.30pm).

Schafernaker’s inspiration

Presented by the well-known meteorologist Tomasz Schafernaker, who happens to be an superb portrait artist (see some of his work below), the programme tours of some of the south of England’s art treasures.

During the snowy spell earlier this year, captivating portraits by the pioneering Victorian photographer, Julia Margaret Cameron, inspiring him to take more risks with his own art.

Work by Tomasz Schafernaker

Watch this short video to see just how great an artist, Tomasz is.

Tune into BBC1 at 7.30pm or catch up after the broadcast on iPlayer.

Image: © BBC

