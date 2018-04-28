Pedestrianisation of Ventnor: First maps showing possible traffic flows released

One of the first questions to arise when the pedestrianisation of Ventnor was recently floated was – How would the traffic flow? In this document, the town’s council outlines their thinking + a map.

Destination Ventnor front cover 28 April 2018

Ventnor Town Council (VTC) have kicked off the much-awaited public consultation to explore the possibility of pedestrianising part of the town centre, with every household in Ventnor this week due to receive a copy of the case for pedestrianisation.

The pamphlet from the VTC opens with a very clear message, that they have not decided, in private or public, to pedestrianise part of the High Street or Esplanade, but wants to work with others to “restore a sense of the Town as a destination, with the High Street as one its attractions”.

Challenges to be faced
The VTC argue that Ventnor’s footfall has fallen in recent years and traders struggle year-on-year with declining visitors.

They believe Ventnor’s High Street is uniquely placed to become a new shopping experience that is “lively, dynamic and exciting, capable of stimulating business development and improving retail performance”.

Range of options
Within the pamphlet (embedded below for your convenience) two possibilities for traffic flow around the town are sketched out.

Proposal for Ventnor Pedestrianisation map 28 April 2018

The radical changes could see the direction of traffic on current one-way streets reversed or even changed to two way.

Early opposition
The plans have already attracted opposition from some businesses in the town, with a poster campaign and petition been present for several months.

The consultation process could last up to a year, but in the meantime a number of consultation meetings have been organised for residents and businesses (see final page of pamphlet below).

2 Comments on "Pedestrianisation of Ventnor: First maps showing possible traffic flows released"

steephilljack

Probably too late now but is Steep Hill, on the map, what we all know as Spring Hill ? No parking on Albert Street either !

28, April 2018 7:59 pm
mariner58

At least they’ve left the seafront alone……so far.
I’m not a Ventnor resident but it always had an historical feel and was a nice jaunt to browse the shops and take coffee.
The mere fact that the ‘venerable’ town council wish to consider disrupting it’s existing quaint appeal already excludes it from my itinerary.

28, April 2018 7:44 pm
