Isle of Wight Hunt court appearance avoided thanks to agreement with council

The Isle of Wight Hunt has been cautioned for breaking a noise abatement notice.

A trial was scheduled to be heard at the Isle of Wight Magistrates’ Court over two days this week, to hear evidence of how the Hunt had contravened and failed to comply with an abatement notice between 3rd May and 30th August last year (2019).

Agreement reached with council

However, an ‘accommodation’ was reached beforehand between the Isle of Wight Council, who issued the original abatement notice in September 2018, and the Hunt’s directors, Anthony Blest and John Curtis (Ventnor Botanic Garden).

What are noise abatement notices?

Noise abatement notices are issued by local authorities following an investigation of complaints about a certain issue that may be considered a ‘statutory nuisance’.

The failure to comply was caused by the ‘statutory nuisance’ of barking and/or howling of a hound or hounds, without reasonable excuse, contrary to section 80 (4) of the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

Hunt admitted the offence

Duncan Milne, prosecuting, offered no formal evidence to the court and said:

“The position is that the civil cautions for the matters which are before this court have been signed by the directors on behalf of this company.”

The Hunt admitted the offence and signed the caution.

Agreed at County Hall

The formal notice was agreed at County Hall, the Isle of Wight Council’s main office space, in Newport, yesterday (14th September).

If the Hunt breaches the caution, the Isle of Wight Council has confirmed the case could go back to court.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: Frank Shepherd under CC BY 2.0