Isle of Wight in Top 40 list of where to holiday in 2018

The Guardian have released their Top 40 of where to go on holiday around the globe in 2018 and it includes our wonderful Isle of Wight.

Sitting among the likes of the Seychelles and Rishikesh, the Gold Coast in Queensland and Chile, the Isle of Wight’s party spirit is highlighted.

Isle of Wight Pride gets a mention, as does Quay Arts and of course the Isle of Wight Festival, which celebrates the 50th anniversary this year.

The listing reads:

Such is its reputation for bucket-and-spade holidays, it’s easy to forget that the Isle of Wight made music history when it hosted one of the world’s biggest counter-cultural gatherings in 1968: the Isle of Wight festival, which went on to attract performers including Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix, The Doors and Joni Mitchell over the next three years. Channel the spirit of ’68 at this year’s (revived) Isle of Wight festival (21-24 June), which will be celebrating the 50th anniversary. Continuing the party spirit, the island will host UK Pride (21 July) for the first time with a parade through the Victorian seaside town of Ryde and a party on the beach. An associated arts programme will see the first performance of I.D. – a play challenging ideas around gender identity – at Quay Arts in Newport (15 June).

Image: © Visit Isle of Wight