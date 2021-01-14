Isle of Wight invented Tables-Tastic a great success and now in full scale production

In the run-up to Christmas, News OnTheWight featured an Isle of Wight Mum who had come up with a new game to help children get to grips with their times tables

Alison Critchley started a Crowdfunder appeal for Tables-Tastic to launch the game and it was hugely successful.

All those who pledged to support the appeal received their games in time for Christmas and it also gave an assurance to Alison that the game she had invented during the first lockdown was one that people liked the sound of.

Alison says,

“I am incredibly grateful to Islanders for their support for Tables-Tastic. “There was so much enthusiasm for the project that I sold more than 200 copies of the game to backers from all over the world, including more than 40 to Islanders. “This level of support means I’ve been able to move into full scale games production, and the game is now available to purchase on Amazon. “With most children now having to learn at home again I hope Tables-Tastic will be helpful to other parents looking to develop their children’s confidence in times tables at home.”

If you are going to purchase via Amazon, please consider doing it through Amazon Smile – it allows you to purchase from Amazon, and when you do a charity of your choice (Island charities are included) receives a small donation (paid by Amazon, not you).