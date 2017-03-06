Isle of Wight Labour Party fields highest number of candidates for twenty years

Ed Gouge shares this latest news from the Isle of Wight Constituency Labour Party. Ed

The Island Labour Party will be fielding 31 candidates in this May’s Isle of Wight Council elections. This is the most for some 20 years. Candidates have met on the County Hall steps to launch the campaign.

Ed Gouge, Island Labour Secretary said,

“The Tory-UKIP coalition that currently runs the Council must be removed. They are already putting up the Council Tax while cutting back on economic development projects and on support to working families on low incomes and those with disabilities.

“With a large membership, we will be talking to voters across the Island and putting out literature to put the Labour case in a range of areas such as keeping services at St Mary’s, bringing down bus and ferry fares and involving Islanders in a new environmental strategy.”