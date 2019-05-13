Isle of Wight Labour Party kicks off EU Campaign in Newport

Island Labour say they are trying to represent both Leave and remain voters, and “to bring our country back together”.

Labour members taking part in eu election campaigning

Julian shares this latest news on behalf of Island Labour. Ed

Island Labour today began its campaign for the EU elections on 23rd May, with a leafleting and canvassing event in Newport.

Labour Party members spoke to hundreds of Islanders to urge them to cast their vote for Labour in the forthcoming election.

Representing Leave and Remain voters
Island Labour Chair, Julian Critchley, said:

“It was great to see so many of our members turn out on a brisk day. The EU elections don’t normally inspire the most engagement with voters, and these don’t look like testing any turnout records.

“However, an unpleasant strain of right-wing nationalism is on the rise with both UKIP and Farage’s latest vanity project, as we saw at the EU hustings last week. We can’t just sit back and let that sort of poison go unchallenged.

“At a time when every other party is picking a “side” and digging trenches, only Labour is trying to represent both Leave and remain voters, and to bring our country back together.”

Labour’s branches all over the Island will be campaigning in their areas next weekend, to maintain the momentum.

middling

Labour’s message boils down to “Don’t vote for the Brexit Party, vote for *our* Brexit party”. My message to Labour: “Get lost”.

I’m voting Green because they’re a Remain-supporting party and are fighting to solve the climate crisis that threatens us all. I urge anyone that cares about the same things to do the same.

13, May 2019 9:05 am
