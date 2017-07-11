Isle of Wight Labour Party looks to the future with renewed vigour

Edward Gouge shares this latest news from the Isle of Wight Constituency Labour Party. Ed

The Isle of Wight Labour Party recently held its Annual General Meeting to elect officers and talk about the lessons from the recent and local elections.

Deb Gardiner stood down as Chair and Mark Chiverton, a former parliamentary candidate with long experience of Island politics, was elected to the position. Deb was thanked for all her work over ten years and was elected as one of the party Vice-Chairs.

Kay Smith was elected to the new post of Campaigns Officer.

IW now a marginal constituency

A packed meeting heard Labour’s Parliamentary Candidate, Julian Critchley reflect on the campaign and the need to see the Isle of Wight now as a marginal constituency if the smaller Green vote joins Labour next time.

Mark Chiverton said,

“I am pleased to take over at such an exciting time for Labour on the Island. We have over 1,000 members and are now clearly the challengers to the Conservatives.”

50% increase in vote

Ed Gouge, re-elected as Secretary, said,