Isle of Wight Labour Party reject Green Party pre-election vote-trading agreement

Following an approach by the local Green Party seeking a pre-election vote-trading agreement, Island Labour’s executive committee unanimously rejected any such move to restrict Islanders in how they choose to cast their votes.
Island Labour intends to stand candidates in every ward on the Island, and strongly believes that the only alternative to an Islandwide Conservative Party is an Islandwide Labour Party.
Not enough to simply be “non-Tory”
It is not enough to simply be “non-Tory”. It is essential that voters can choose an alternative administration which offers a coherent set of policies, with the capacity to deliver those policies.
The last “Independent” administration proved to be incapable of such coherence, and ultimately fell apart, allowing the Tories to return with a majority. Any electoral pact would deny Islanders the choice of a coherent alternative.
Labour councillors will of course be willing to work with other councillors on a case by case basis after the election, where agreement can be found. However, we will stand on a set of policies and values which offer Islanders a clear, positive choice.
Quigley: Need to return Labour councillors to County Hall
Island Labour’s 2019 parliamentary candidate, Richard Quigley, said
“We have built not only a thousand-strong Labour membership on the Island, but a solid voter base of 18,000 Islanders in December.
“We have already outlined our plans for the future of the Island, our communities and businesses as we come out of the Coronavirus crisis.
“What we and the Island need now is to return Labour councillors to County Hall and get on with the serious business of creating a prosperous Isle of Wight.”
Island Labour’s official reply to the Green Party is below.
Dear Cameron
Thank you for your email.
The Labour Party’s rules proscribe any alliances with other parties. In addition, the Isle of Wight CLP adopted a position in 2018 which rejected any such electoral pacts, and we intend to stand candidates in all wards on the Island, so that all Labour voters have the opportunity to vote for the Labour Party.
The last two general elections have shown that there is no appetite on the Island for attempted vote-trading of this sort. Those elections also showed a large and growing support for the sort of serious and organised alternative to the Tories which only the Labour Party can provide. The disparate and disorganised collection of individuals and minor parties which would be produced by such an agreement cannot provide effective opposition, or a viable alternative administration, to the Tories. The Conservatives are well-resourced and well-organised. Only an equally well-resourced and well-organised alternative can effectively challenge them. The last two elections have shown that this alternative can only be the Labour Party.
An elected Labour administration or councillor group will of course be willing to work after the election with any other councillors, from all parties and none, in the interests of the Isle of Wight. However, in the elections our sole focus is to ensure that the people of the Island have the choice of a clear and strong Labour alternative to the current Tory administration.
Yours sincerely, Robert Jones, Secretary, Island Labour
