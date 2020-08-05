Isle of Wight Labour Party reject Green Party pre-election vote-trading agreement

Julian shares this latest news on behalf of Island Labour. Ed

Following an approach by the local Green Party seeking a pre-election vote-trading agreement, Island Labour’s executive committee unanimously rejected any such move to restrict Islanders in how they choose to cast their votes.

Island Labour intends to stand candidates in every ward on the Island, and strongly believes that the only alternative to an Islandwide Conservative Party is an Islandwide Labour Party.

Not enough to simply be “non-Tory”

It is not enough to simply be “non-Tory”. It is essential that voters can choose an alternative administration which offers a coherent set of policies, with the capacity to deliver those policies.

The last “Independent” administration proved to be incapable of such coherence, and ultimately fell apart, allowing the Tories to return with a majority. Any electoral pact would deny Islanders the choice of a coherent alternative.

Labour councillors will of course be willing to work with other councillors on a case by case basis after the election, where agreement can be found. However, we will stand on a set of policies and values which offer Islanders a clear, positive choice.

Quigley: Need to return Labour councillors to County Hall

Island Labour’s 2019 parliamentary candidate, Richard Quigley, said

“We have built not only a thousand-strong Labour membership on the Island, but a solid voter base of 18,000 Islanders in December. “We have already outlined our plans for the future of the Island, our communities and businesses as we come out of the Coronavirus crisis. “What we and the Island need now is to return Labour councillors to County Hall and get on with the serious business of creating a prosperous Isle of Wight.”

Island Labour’s official reply to the Green Party is below.