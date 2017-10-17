Isle of Wight Literary Festival brings book-loving pupils together

Gill Crossley shares this latest news from St Francis Primary school. Ed

St Francis Catholic and Church of England Primary Academy had the honour of hosting Major General Martin White CB CBE JP during their two-day celebration of reading last week.

The school had previously been asked to take part in the Isle of Wight Literary Festival and the Lord Lieutenant, who is patron of the festival, came to share the experience.

The events, which took place on 12th and 13th October, included a day to further engage the children’s enthusiasm for reading. Activities included book-related arts and crafts and a whole school ‘theatre in the round’ to share a love of the books we are currently reading, together with a St Francis family photo with their books.

Literary Festival came to the school

This was followed on Friday by a visit from six authors as part of the Isle of Wight Literary Festival. The children experienced a wide range of literacy-related events, including cartoon drawing, book illustration, character development, local history and story planning skills.

The younger children were treated to a very enjoyable presentation of ‘The Cat in The Hat’. The authors and presenters included Alex Milway, Mo O’Hara, Sarah Holding, Jake Rodrigues, Kev Sutherland (who draws for, amongst others, the ‘Beano’) and local historian and author Philip Bell.

Animated and inspirational

St Francis was delighted to be able to share this special day with pupils from Wroxall Primary School and St Blasius Primary Academy.

The atmosphere in school on both days was animated and inspirational. To quote two of the children “we had two great days and I enjoyed the authors and finding out what my friends are reading” and “I had a very enjoyable day and learned a lot of new story planning skills from author Sarah Holding”.