Isle of Wight local election: Follow our live reporting from hustings

Vectis Radio will be hosting the first Leaders’ hustings tonight (Thursday) for the 2017 Isle of Wight council elections.

Leaders of all the parties/groups fielding candidates will be taking part in the debate, with Joe Plumb from Vectis Radio chairing.

Mobile reception permitting, OnTheWight will be reporting live from the hustings for those who can’t make it along.

Live updates

The live updates that appear below from the Apollo Theatre will automatically refresh in the page. However, to see latest comments added to the article, you’ll need to refresh the page. Items in double brackets (()) indicate comment from the author.

Vectis Radio will be recording the Hustings to be broadcast at a later date.

Image: sskennel under CC BY 2.0