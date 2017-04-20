Isle of Wight local election: Follow our live reporting from hustings

Vectis Radio will be hosting the first Leaders’ hustings tonight (Thursday) for the 2017 Isle of Wight council elections.
Leaders of all the parties/groups fielding candidates will be taking part in the debate, with Joe Plumb from Vectis Radio chairing.
Mobile reception permitting, OnTheWight will be reporting live from the hustings for those who can’t make it along.
Live updates
The live updates that appear below from the Apollo Theatre will automatically refresh in the page. However, to see latest comments added to the article, you’ll need to refresh the page. Items in double brackets (()) indicate comment from the author.
Vectis Radio will be recording the Hustings to be broadcast at a later date.
Thursday, 20th April, 2017 6:39pm
By Sally Perry
livingonanisland
20.Apr.2017 7:26pm
Feisty start! This is exciting.
Lumley has already walked out as apparently Joe Plumb didn’t ask him to prepare an opening statement. Joe seems to be denying this.
livingonanisland
20.Apr.2017 7:31pm
Joe Plumb did not rebut Geoff Lumley’s allegation…
steve stubbings
20.Apr.2017 7:36pm
Did Joe Plumb ask the other candidates to prepare an opening statement?
Geoff Lumley
20.Apr.2017 7:45pm
He told me he did, but I showed him the invitation that makes no mention of it. This is the second time Green supporting Joe Plumb has tried to stitch me up. Vectis Radio needs more professionalism.
steve stubbings
20.Apr.2017 7:47pm
That does appear to be very poor indeed. :-(
Zoe Thompson
20.Apr.2017 8:09pm
Oh come on Geoff. You know Labour policy inside out, you are passionate about your work on the island. You should have stayed and put the Labour point across. It certainly needs it now more than ever!
When have you ever attended a public meeting where you don’t have to have a few minutes to introduce yourself etc.
Just walking out and refusing to engage with people because you think they are biased to another party is not going to get anyone very far in convincing voters. Surely the whole point of politics is to try and redress people’s bias and change opinion.
livingonanisland
20.Apr.2017 8:15pm
Candidates were asked to prepare opening statements, Vix Lowthian said she wasn’t asked either. Dave Stewart definitely was as he was concerned about the order they were read in.
Opening statements were read at the youth hustings which Vix attended so I’m surprised she wasn’t expecting that.
livingonanisland
20.Apr.2017 8:16pm
I don’t think anyone expects anything but disarray from labour though these days do they?