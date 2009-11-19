Isle of Wight logs supply: Chessell woodyard

(Have you read Well-dried firewood: The secret of a blazing fire?)
Chessell Woodyard on 07712 107 846
Summer 2016 special pricing: £85 per bag, two bags £160,
three bags £230, four bags £300
20 nets of logs are £90
After the storms of the recent weeks, it wouldn’t be surprising that people start thinking about getting a supply of wood in to keep them warm over the winter, so we’re glad to help Chessell WoodYard out with this sponsored feature.
With our heating being made up of a wood burner and an open fire, a quality supply of wood is vital to us.
So what makes up a quality supply? Wood that’s well-seasoned (been drying out for over a year since it was felled), in good supply and cut to the size that is right for your fire.
Quality supplier
Over the years we’ve tried many different log suppliers on the Island and over the last two, we’ve remained with Chessell Woodyard.
We’ve always found them a friendly bunch, with Peter and his endless enthusiasm, a source of joy.
Sustainable supply
Their ample supply of hardwood logs – oak; ash; beech; elm; sycamore; chunky hazel; and occasional hawthorne – comes from a sustainable supply, sourced from the woodland that they manage for landowners over the Island.
The trees are self-seeded or may be planted and are coppiced in rotation to ensure the supply is constantly regenerated.
It’s worth pointing out that the woodland management that Chessell Woodyard do, itself is important, as without it, unmanaged trees would suffer and eventually die.
Well seasoned
Once felled and prepared, they stand and stack the wood for at least 18 months, providing quality, seasoned wood.
The logs come pre-split, generally quartered, and if you’ve got a large or small fireplace or woodburner, the size of the logs can be cut accordingly.
Prices
Depending on how much wood you need, there are various ways of buying it.
For those who need small amounts of wood, you can to pick up bags from the yard.
Bulk deliveries are the most economic way to buy your logs. They’re orderable in bulk-bag, with multiple bulk bag orders attracting discounts.
These can be delivered anywhere on the Island, currently at no extra cost.
If you don’t have somewhere to store your wood, they can even build you a wood store.
Get in touch
Peter tells us that he and the others are always happy to chat about wood supply or the use of wood, so feel free to give them a call on their new phone number: 07712 107 846.
Updated contact details
Chessell Woodyard
Newport Road
Chessell PO30 4JP
Tel: 07712 107 846
Update 31 May 2016: Updated log pricing and changed outdated contact details
Thursday, 19th November, 2009 9:28pm
By Simon Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/whitefieldwoodyardad
Filed under: Business, Green Issues, Island-wide, Sponsored Feature
.
Pauline
20.Nov.2009 10:50am
I buy from Whitefield regularly and can highly recommend them too.
seb
20.Nov.2009 11:11am
TIMBURR!!
Andy
22.Jan.2010 8:35am
Just to let you guys know that their prices have now gone up as they now charge VAT (they now exceed the VAT threshold i.e. sales of £68k or more!!!) so it’s now £60 (not £50) for half a load.
You can still quote VB for your discount though and quantity and quality of the wood is the same.
Plus when thing worthing noting is that if you have a small fire you can ask for smaller sized logs for no extra charge.
Peter Venner
21.Mar.2010 8:04pm
VAT at Whitefield Woodyard
Log sales have certainly increased but, don’t forget,we also offer sawn hardwood and handmade furniture too. Sorry about the price increase; re-couping VAT at 17.5% on incomming timber and equipment has kept us out of penury (just). Fortunately our private customers only incur 5% VAT, as logs are “fuel.”
Yours aye, Peter
ted davies
27.Aug.2011 5:16am
What delivery service Peter?? It really is a poor show that you will not deliver to here just because it is a little off the beaten track. Still I know your timber is of the best quality so I’ll just have to collect my own logs on my next (first return) trip. Seriously though it’s great to see the old place buzzing even from afar. Also the well deserved praise from your customers.
Kind Regards from
Ted Davies
BELLINGEN NSW AUSTRALIA
Sally Perry
19.Dec.2013 2:15pm
Just to update you on the 2013 pricing
One bag £80, two bags £160, three bags £220, four bags £290
Carol Ann Eades
27.Jul.2010 9:05am
Please can you help – I am trying to find either a design for a log store or a ready made shed for storing logs
Thank You
Simon Perry
27.Jul.2010 10:49am
I had a pretty strong feeling that Whitefield could provide those for you.
I’ve just given Peter Venner a call (01983 614 388) and he confirmed that they do indeed.
If you want one a shelter for just a single load, they can make one of those for you. They can even make them as large as a garage!
Material varies depending on your needs, including green oak.
They’re very approachable, so probably best to give them a buzz about it.
Elaine Spear
11.Nov.2010 11:15am
We have been using Whitefield Wood Yard for about a year now. Found them on Ventnorblog.
We had a wooden log store/box made by them last summer.
It has a waterproof lid, so the logs stay dry and looks really nice. It is big enough for a half load.
They are always able to deliver pretty quickly, and carry all the logs through to the store for us.
Always freindly and efficient
No.5
11.Nov.2010 12:52pm
just how much wood/logs are there in ‘half a load’
intentionally blank
11.Nov.2010 12:54pm
half the amount as in a full load. obviously.
No.5
11.Nov.2010 1:12pm
Thanks for that :)
intentionally blank
11.Nov.2010 1:13pm
any time.
barney
21.Jan.2012 10:43am
one cubic meter or around 350 kilo @ less than 18 percent liquid content ie a fully seasoned log
Elaine Spear
11.Nov.2010 1:26pm
Some people are just so helpful.
Obviously half a load is half of a full load!
Enough silliness.
Now, I have not counted the logs individually, but I can say this.
We have a log burning stove and light it 4 0r 5 nights per week. Some weekends it is on all day, when really cold.
Last winter we had two half load deliveries (which = 1 full load if you want to be precise)
Imagine a really big car trailer, the logs half filled that.
These were enough to last. When the logs were getting low, we just ordered another lot.
And by the way, they cut them to whatever size you need.
Helpful?
Alex
16.Nov.2010 3:55pm
Just bought a full load from Peter. Very fast, efficient service. The cost for a full load is now £120.00 and the £5 discount still applies if you say the magic word…
Richard Smith
4.Nov.2011 3:36pm
I wonder why I was asked to pay, and did pay, £140 for a load, fine though the wood was, what have I done wrong guys!! I think a credit note is in order…..
Simon Perry
4.Nov.2011 3:51pm
Hi Richard … the comment you were replying to was last year, which could explain the price increase.
I contacted Peter at the wood yard last week, after you and I spoke about it, but we’ve missed each other and he and I have yet to speak direct about it. I’ll call him again now.
Richard Smith
5.Nov.2011 2:55pm
Apologies are due; I’m not often posting comments, and failed entirely to spot the year – just goes to show, assume nothing. I’ll have to change my Optician…or my lens maker, or my head…..didn’t get a discount though!!
Simon Perry
8.Nov.2011 7:06pm
Comments always welcome Richard … the subtle details come with time :)
eddo
11.Dec.2010 2:26pm
load of cut timber shoud be discribed as a “cord” which equals to 128 cube feet or you just take your chance with the size of the delivery van, trailer, lorry, pickfords, etc etc
Richard Smith
4.Nov.2011 3:38pm
I forgot to mention this too, in addition to £140 for a load, mentioning VB got me nowhere in terms of a financial discount…do I need a new voice?
Janet Scott
4.Nov.2011 5:43pm
No not a new voice, new specs !
Try Eyemasters :) ;)
Richard Smith
5.Nov.2011 2:54pm
Yea, really! Talk about lack of attention to detail – I didn’t spot the year of the comment, which is my grievous error. I’ll make myself a new pair of computer specs…..and apologies all round.
Janet Scott
5.Nov.2011 7:11pm
Hi Richard.
I am so pleased you took my cryptic comment in good heart.
I must confess, when I see a posters name in green letters, I have to click on that name. It generally tells me something about that poster!
We all suffer from lack of attention at times so DON’T ‘beat yourself up’.
John Goodwin
31.Dec.2011 12:55pm
Hi Whitefield wood yard.
Just a enquiry to see if you would supply logs or trunks about 4 to 5ft long and up to about 15″ diameter.
I have my own chain saw and electric log splitter so I am able to split them myself.
Would this be any cheaper than already split logs.
I live in Bembridge with easy access and you have delivered logs to me before.
Could you please give me some sort of price and the amount that I would have to have.
Thank you and look forward to hearing from you.
John Goodwin
barney
21.Jan.2012 10:49am
a full load of cord wood is £120 which splits into about three cube ie £80 saved
Don Smith
19.Dec.2013 7:34pm
One day in the far distant future there will be no logs left. We will the have to import logs from other countries.
500 years from now a log will be a collectors item. They will appear on ‘Flog-It’. I do not jest.
Was Dutch elm disease spread by man? Plenty of logs created there.
Go green – carry on burning.
Mrs V Taylor
6.Oct.2014 9:13pm
I am looking to buy a wood store , can you help me, I live in Newport.
Thank you look forward to hearing from you
dave
20.Jul.2016 12:10pm
Looking for cedar or spruce for a sauna repair.can you help please
Cheers
Dave
Sally Perry
20.Jul.2016 12:21pm
Hi Dave, give them a call on 07712 107 846 and I’m sure they will be able to help you.
Don’t forget to mention where you heard about them.
julie robinson
10.Aug.2016 3:15pm
can you help me find supplies of living willow canes so we can attempt to grow a living arch and shelter around my garden bench?. i have seen such structures in posh gardening mags but cannot find a guide or supplies on i o wight. any ideas regards julie robinson binstead
Jayne Bell
4.Feb.2017 5:57pm
Looking to buy some green oak logs. Is it possible to order them from you?
Sally Perry
4.Feb.2017 6:48pm
Best to call the woodyard on 07712 107 846 as they might miss your comment.