Isle of Wight logs supply: Chessell woodyard

After the storms of the recent weeks, it wouldn’t be surprising that people start thinking about getting a supply of wood in to keep them warm over the winter, so we’re glad to help Chessell WoodYard out with this sponsored feature.

With our heating being made up of a wood burner and an open fire, a quality supply of wood is vital to us.

So what makes up a quality supply? Wood that’s well-seasoned (been drying out for over a year since it was felled), in good supply and cut to the size that is right for your fire.

Quality supplier

Over the years we’ve tried many different log suppliers on the Island and over the last two, we’ve remained with Chessell Woodyard.

We’ve always found them a friendly bunch, with Peter and his endless enthusiasm, a source of joy.

Sustainable supply

Their ample supply of hardwood logs – oak; ash; beech; elm; sycamore; chunky hazel; and occasional hawthorne – comes from a sustainable supply, sourced from the woodland that they manage for landowners over the Island.

The trees are self-seeded or may be planted and are coppiced in rotation to ensure the supply is constantly regenerated.

It’s worth pointing out that the woodland management that Chessell Woodyard do, itself is important, as without it, unmanaged trees would suffer and eventually die.

Well seasoned

Once felled and prepared, they stand and stack the wood for at least 18 months, providing quality, seasoned wood.

The logs come pre-split, generally quartered, and if you’ve got a large or small fireplace or woodburner, the size of the logs can be cut accordingly.

Prices

Depending on how much wood you need, there are various ways of buying it.

For those who need small amounts of wood, you can to pick up bags from the yard.

Bulk deliveries are the most economic way to buy your logs. They’re orderable in bulk-bag, with multiple bulk bag orders attracting discounts.

These can be delivered anywhere on the Island, currently at no extra cost.

If you don’t have somewhere to store your wood, they can even build you a wood store.

Get in touch

Peter tells us that he and the others are always happy to chat about wood supply or the use of wood, so feel free to give them a call on their new phone number: 07712 107 846.

Updated contact details

Chessell Woodyard

Newport Road

Chessell PO30 4JP

Tel: 07712 107 846

