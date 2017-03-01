Isle of Wight man cycling against the odds in 194 mile race

Islander, Ian Gregory’s 194 mile cycle course in the hills of Mallorca is well underway, kicking off his year of fundraising for Prostate Cancer UK.

Ian is attempting the Mallorca 312 2015 route and has been tweeting photos along the way (see his Twitter feed).

He set out from Platja De Muro at 4.30am (UK time), and is expected to finish some 15 hours and almost 20,000ft of climbing later at around 7.30pm (UK time tonight).

Against the odds

Twenty years ago Ian was diagnosed Fibromyalgia, a chronic pain disorder, eight damaged discs in his spine, Arthritis and Tempro-mandibular dysfunction disorder.

Despite this, he cycled over 3,000 miles last year and plans to push his target to a whopping 10,000 miles in 2017.

Show your support

Reports so far reveal that although the skies are blue, it’s very cold and windy.

You can stay up to date with Ian’s amazing efforts by following him on his Facebook Fundraising Page.

You can show your support via Ian’s ‘mini’ tour of France.