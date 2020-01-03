Isle of Wight Marlins award their Most Improved Swimmer of 2019

Congratulations to Fiona for picking up the most improved swimmer award

roz sheward on the right

The Isle of Wight Masters Swim Club’s Most Improved Swimmer 2019, Fiona Claxton (pictured left) receives the Trophy from the 2018 winner, Roz Sheward at The Heights swimming pool.

Fiona said,

“Being able to swim in a controlled lane with colleagues of a similar standard has enabled me to improve my swimming.

“I am proud to receive the award.”

