Isle of Wight meets Isle of Man at Green Party Conference

Isle of Wight Green Party’s parliamentary candidate, Vix Lowthion shares this latest news. Ed

Isle of Wight Greens attended Party Conference in Bristol last weekend – and were photobombed by Caroline Lucas MP whilst comparing notes with fellow councillors from the Isle of Man.

Andrew Bentley, Green Councillor for Derby Ward and Falk Ishere, who sits on Douglas Borough Council, travelled the 370 miles from the island in the Irish Sea for their first Green Conference.

Andrew, an architect, was elected as the first Green success in a Manx election back in the summer. They attended sessions on voting policy, building membership and Child Friendly Cities.

Distinct identities

Vix Lowthion said,

“It was wonderful to meet other island-based Green politicians, working hard in their local communities. Although at 83,000 people, the population of the Isle of Man is less than the Isle of Wight, we talked about our distinct identities and why Green policies really speak to our respective communities. “I hope to visit our Manx colleagues to learn from their work in the next 12 months.”

Vix added,

“We discussed the fact that whilst the Isle of Man is smaller, in the Tynwald they have the oldest Parliament in the world, and that maybe an independent Parliament would be popular on the Isle of Wight!”

Vix also spoke on the main Conference Hall platform at two sessions – one on the main obstacles to improving standards in schools with the NEU, and the other in support of the Anti-academies Alliance.

Image: Vix Lowthion, Isle of Wight Greens spokesperson, Caroline Lucas MP, Falk Ishere, Douglas Borough Council, Isle of Man, Andrew Bentley, Green Councillor on Isle of Man