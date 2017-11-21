Isle of Wight MP condemned for not voting to recognise animals feel pain

Vix Lowthion shares this latest news from Isle of Wight Green Party. Ed

IW Green Party condemn Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely for voting against recognising that animals feel pain or emotions.

The rule that animals have sentience had originally been incorporated into EU law in 2009, via the Lisbon Treaty, after years of campaigning by activists.

Call to translate EU law into British law

Caroline Lucas, MP and Green Party co-leader urged parliament to translate the EU law into British law, but had her pleas ignored.

Ms Lucas told parliament:

“As a passionate animal rights and animal welfare campaigner, I obviously want the best possible animal welfare laws in this country and in all countries, and I will not diminish my commitment to that.”

Her amendment fell, with 313 MPs voting to block the measure compared with 295 voting to support it.

Lowthion: “Of course they feel pain and suffering”

Vix Lowthion, Green Party national spokesperson, said,

“It’s disgraceful that the MP for our Island full of fantastic wildlife and animals can vote against this simple legislation protection. “Of course they feel pain and suffering. All creatures need a government to protect them from exploitation and harm. Mr Seely does not speak for me or many Islanders who love and protect our wildlife. “Coming just days after he promised a Green Brexit it is clear that our MP cannot be trusted to deliver a compassionate settlement. Putting animal welfare and the environment first is central to the future of our country and I will continue to fight for protection of our animals.”

Further reading

Read more at iNews and Hansard.

Image: philhearing under CC BY 2.0