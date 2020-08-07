Isle of Wight MP reserves judgement on Government plans to ‘overhaul outdated planning system’

Earlier this week the Government set out plans to “overhaul outdated planning system and reform the way the country builds” while launching a consultation.

In response to the news, Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely,

“I will be looking at these proposals very carefully. “Whilst some planning reform may be valuable, I want to make sure that this is right for the Island. “If it is, then we will work to get the best new rules we can. If it isn’t, I’ll be seeking to change them.”

Seely: Government targets “not fit for purpose”

The Government has set a target of almost 10,000 new homes being built on the Island in the next 15 years. Bob Seely has expressed his opposition to these targets many times over the last year. He went on to say,

“The targets we have at the moment are not fit for purpose and are inflated. The current system means that sometimes the wrong houses are built in the wrong places. It is not good for either local communities or those needing housing. “On the Island and throughout the country, we need more local community involvement and support in the planning process, not less. We need to get rid of ‘land-banking’ and other developer ploys that undermine the planning process.”

Bob finished by saying,