Isle of Wight MP thanked by Chancellor for championing the Police

Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely has welcomed Chancellor Sajid Javid’s announcement on Wednesday (4th September), that there is to be a rise in the number of police officers.

In his speech Mr Javid announced a 6.3% increase in Home Office spending – the biggest increase in 15 years.

Mr Javid went on to say that £750 million would be made available to fund the first year of the government’s plan to recruit 20,000 new police officers with an extra £45m this year to enable the first 2,000 officers to be in place by end of March.

Bob thanked for championing police resourcing

The Chancellor thanked Bob for championing the police and police resourcing.

In response to the announcement Bob said:

“As part of campaign for more resources for the Island, I’ve been working to get more funding for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police. “I’m glad that this was recognised by the Chancellor as he announced more money for more police officers. “Thank you to IW police for their important work.”

Image: © ParliamentLive.TV