Isle of Wight MP welcomes boost to police funding

Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, has welcomed the latest Government announcement – to boost police funding by over £1.1 billion – the biggest increase the police system has seen in a decade.

The increase will see the overall total boosted to £15.2 billion – ten per cent more than the core (resource) grant provided to forces last year.

6,000 more officers

The funding will enable police forces to recruit 6,000 of the 20,000 additional police officers promised by the end of March 2021.

Welcoming the announcement, Bob said:

“This is great news for our local police force. It means we can have more police on our streets tackling crime and making our Island a safer place to live. “I’m pleased that this Government is already delivering on it’s promises which will produce tangible results to the benefit of everyone.”

Priorities for funding

The Government will provide £150 million in funding to fight organised crime and continue to crack down on online child abuse.

Tackling serious violence will be also backed with £39 million, which includes £20 million for county lines drug dealing, which is seeing abhorrent gangs terrorising our towns.

As announced by the Home Secretary on Tuesday 21st January, funding for counter-terrorism policing will total £906 million in 2020 to 2021, a year-on-year increase of £90 million.

News shared from the office of Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Robert Seely. Ed

Image: westmidlandspolice under CC BY 2.0