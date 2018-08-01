Isle of Wight MP welcomes lift on restrictions for medicinal cannabis

This in from the office of Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely. Ed

Island MP Bob Seely has welcomed the government allowing medicinal cannabis to be prescribed by specialist doctors to patients.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid has accepted advice from the Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs (ACMD) to reschedule medicinal cannabis and the products will be available by the autumn.

MP met Island campaigners

Bob has spoken out about the need for medicinal cannabis to be given in certain cases after meeting with several Island residents who have campaigned for access to the drug.

Other forms of cannabis will remain illegal.

Patients can discuss prescription within weeks

Bob said,

“Nationally there have been several cases where it was clear that medicinal cannabis was the right treatment for patients, but the law had not caught up with that need, so I welcome this announcement by the Home Secretary. “On the Island, I have been contacted by constituents who wanted access to this treatment and I’m pleased they will now be able to go to their doctors to discuss a prescription for medicinal cannabis within weeks.”

