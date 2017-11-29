Isle of Wight MP’s call for feasibility studies funding to reopen former train lines

During the general election campaign, Bob Seely – the now Isle of Wight Conservative MP – spoke often about his desire to see the former train line between Shanklin and Ventnor re-opened.

With today’s news that Secretary of State for Transport, Chris Grayling, is keen to identify new rail projects to “unlock economic growth and housing development across the country”, it was no surprise to hear Bob Seely raise a question in Parliament.

Bob asked,

“Is my right honourable friend aware that on the Isle of Wight there may be interest in extending Island Line to the beautiful seaside town of Ventnor and the county town of Newport. The latter made possible in part due to the foresight of the isle of wight steam railway in securing track in decades past. “Will there be money available for feasibility studies to assess the costs and benefits of opening up for economic regeneration purposes former branch lines which were closed in the 1960s?”

Minister to explain process

Chris Grayling replied,

“Madam speaker, we will be publishing the New Year a new process for evaluating and moving into development of new projects and I’ll be very happy to talk to my honourable friend about the Isle of Wight and how that process will work and he can get his project into consideration.”

OnTheWight have requested a comment from Bob’s office and will add once we hear back.